CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Building Better: John Cannon Homes

By Scene
scenesarasota.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleJune 2021—It’s the home in which you will raise your children. Or the home you’ve worked for all your life to enjoy in your golden years. You’ve selected the community, the street, and lot of your dreams. You have ideas to make your lives more comfortable and functional. Now it’s time...

www.scenesarasota.com

Comments / 0

Related
bungalower

CRA building homes in Parramore

The City of Orlando’s Community Redevelopment Agency just broke ground on eight new homes in the Parramore neighborhood, just west of the Central Business District. The project is part of an initiative launched in 2018 to help Parramore residents purchase homes in the district. To date, another eight homes have already been built.
ORLANDO, FL
botany.one

Building a better grapevine model

You can listen to this post as an audio file. Since 1991, the Agricultural Production Systems sIMulator (APSIM) has grown from a farming systems framework used by a small number of people, into a large collection of models used by many thousands of modelers internationally. Twenty years later, its modelling framework encompass over 35 plant species, ranging from legumes and grasses to tuber crops and trees. Thanks to the research initiative’s dedication to ongoing development, management, and use of APSIM, there are close to 1,000 research articles based on its simulations.
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Milliken Acquires Microencapsulation Expert

Microencapsulation helps companies achieve more sustainable products by advancing responsible consumption and efficient materials delivery. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Building#Luxury Homes#Korina#French#Johncannonhomes Com
Austonia

Calabasas or Hill Country? Sleek $11 million home hits Austin market

With marbled interiors and a cool multi-million asking price, a newly listed Westlake Hills-nestled modern mansion will make you feel like a Kardashian. Atop one of Austin's signature rolling hilltops, 1501 Ridgecrest Drive is similar to one of the plush palaces that one might find in Calabasas. For $10.9 million, the home has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and caps at 10,498 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
KCTV 5

Better Homes: Is fall mulching for you?

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Cooler weather is right around the corner. Is your garden prepared? Here are some mulching tips you can think about as we head into fall. Mulching can help for several reasons, mostly by insulation. Keeping the dirt warmer means a better home for microbes and even earthworms. The better environment helps those guys thrive into the cold season, which can improve soil in spring. Plus, mulch can help the roots of your plants stay warm enough to survive the bitter winter cold.
GARDENING
MarketWatch

Wendy's will begin to shift to recycled plastic cups in 2022

Wendy's Co. announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Berry Global , a packaging and engineered products company, and LyondellBasell , a chemicals, plastics and refining company, to shift to cups made from recycled materials that are more sustainable than the plastic-lined paper cups currently in use. Starting in early 2022 in the U.S. and Canada, Wendy's will use large cups made from at least 20% recycled plastic. By 2023, all cups in that region will use recycled plastic. Earlier this year, the company announced that it would make its packaging more eco-friendly as well. Taken together, these changes are part of the company's commitment to sustainably source all of its consumer-facing packaging by 2026. Wendy's stock has edged up 0.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.3% for the period.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Phipps Conservatory Adds Sinkhole Bus To Its Garden Railroad Display

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will never forget the sinkhole that swallowed a Port Authority bus. Next Thursday, Oct. 28, will mark two years since the unforgettable event in Pittsburgh history. It happened during the morning rush hour along Penn Avenue and 10th Street near the Westin Hotel and David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The road finally reopened almost a year and thousands of dollars later. In the days following the sinkhole, dozens of memes, Halloween costumes and Christmas decorations started popping up. Two years later, it’s still a big talker in Pittsburgh. (Photo Credit: Jill Neely/KDKA) Now, it’s on display at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The sinkhole scene is part of the “Garden Railroad: Bridges and Tunnels Exhibit.” There’s a mini Port Authority bus surrounded by yellow caution tape and onlookers. The display is now open to the public. For more information on the exhibit, visit Phipps’ website here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
probuilder.com

4 Principles for Building Resilient Homes

To ensure lasting sustainability and resilience in the face of inevitable climate crises, builders are meeting the comfort and safety concerns of homeowners acclimating to a changing environment. Design principles focused on occupant comfort prioritize both temperature control and energy efficiency with proper HVAC systems and energy performance windows that...
HOME & GARDEN
Fox5 KVVU

Super Build Home Edition

A home is being built for a special valley family in need, and our Super Build partners Les Olson join us to get it done. For more information, visit LesOlson.com. This segment is sponsored by Les Olson Company.
INTERIOR DESIGN
desotocountynews.com

HomeRun for Habitat builds affordable homes

Lee Ashcraft just can’t stop building houses for people. The DeSoto County man has been doing it for years. Of course, he’ll quickly counter by saying he’s not the one actually building the houses and there are many others who volunteer and do the heavy lifting, hammering nails, installing the shingles and roofing material.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy