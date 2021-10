The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the systemic inequalities women face every day in countries around the world, threatening their safety, health, and opportunity. The data is sobering. While women held 39 percent of the world’s jobs before the pandemic struck, they represent 54 percent of its losses, making women’s jobs almost twice as insecure as men’s. Alongside this rising economic insecurity, women are shouldering the increased burden of caregiving responsibilities. They have experienced an unprecedented surge in violence, in some countries up to 300 percent. Combined, these reversals mean we are currently living through the biggest crisis for women in our collective memory.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO