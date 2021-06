It was the Wednesday or Thursday after the worst ever terror attack on U.S. soil. Our area, like many parts of the United States, was in shock. We did not know much yet, just the sketchy details of what lead to two planes crashing into the Twin Towers in New York City, another into the Pentagon in Washington and another that was diverted downwards into a field by the brave passengers who learned that it was headed for the Capitol rotunda. We were in shock, yes. Were more attacks imminent? Would something happen in our town? Were we safe? Were we at war? So many questions and precious few answers to ease the anxiety we all felt that day and the days that followed.