Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

North Carolina woman accused of possessing 2 kilograms of fentanyl

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPGGF_0aEze3o200

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of possessing two kilograms of fentanyl in her car while her child was in the vehicle, authorities said.

Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Tuesday in Durham and charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine/fentanyl and a misdemeanor count of child abuse, according to Durham County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Euceda was being held in the Durham County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, records show.

Investigators stopped Euceda while she was driving in Durham, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Euceda had been the subject of an ongoing investigation, the newspaper reported.

Euceda’s 4-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time, WNCN reported.

During the search of Euceda’s vehicle, investigators discovered two kilograms of fentanyl, the television station reported.

The child is now in the custody of a family member, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill up to 500,000 people. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

©2021 Cox Media Group

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
365
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Kilogram#Child Abuse#The Winston Salem Journal#Wncn#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Winston-salem, NCNew Haven Register

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Raleigh, NCRegister Citizen

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...