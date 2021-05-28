Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pet alligator found after it escapes into Pennsylvania river

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLYuW_0aEzdRhC00

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Alligators are common in Florida and in the swampy regions of the South. But in Pennsylvania? That’s rare.

A pet alligator measuring between 3 and 4 feet escaped from its enclosure Thursday and slipped into the Susquehanna River, WGAL reported. The reptile, named Oscar, was captured by its owner on Friday morning, the television station reported.

Several residents reported sighting the alligator in the river, and a Facebook group named “Find TOBY in PA” posted about the wayward reptile.

Borough officials in Wrightsville said it is legal for someone in the area to have an alligator, WGAL reported.

“It is legal to own most exotic reptiles, including alligators, in Pennsylvania,” Mike Parker, communications director for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, told the Patriot-News. “What is illegal is to release them in Pennsylvania.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
365
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Wrightsville, PA
Pets & Animals
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wrightsville, PA
Wrightsville, PA
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligators#Pet#Reptiles#Wgal#The Patriot News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
York, PAcrimereads.com

A Tale of Witchcraft and Murder in Jazz Age America

It’s an adolescent rite of passage: wait until well after dark, then load up the car with a few friends (and maybe a six-pack or two) and go visit a local haunted spot. Frequently, the spot was the site of a horrific tragedy—or at least it was alleged to be. The term used by anthropologists and folklorists for this activity is “legend tripping,” and it happens all over the country.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported for first time since October

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 872 additional coronavirus cases Monday on top of 1,111 Sunday, totaling 1,983 over two days. Monday’s total was the first time fewer than 1,000 daily cases were added to the state’s pandemic total since 672 cases were reported Oct. 5, which was also a Monday. The two-day total is the lowest since Oct. 6. Monday also marks the Wolf’s ...
York County, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Pool sales soar, chlorine limited at York County store

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Business at pool stores is picking up. One York County owner says business is the busiest it has ever been, and she's having to limit how much supplies some customers can buy. "It is just crazy," said Kriste Buchmyer-Felton, owner of Buchmyer's Pools. Saturday, Sunday, and...
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Pennsylvania StateWOLF

PennDOT, PSP focus on traffic safety with ‘Click It or Ticket’ mobilization

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — With Memorial Day weekend and the summer travel season approaching, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are urging drivers to keep traffic safety top of mind when behind the wheel. The agencies will work with municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt education and enforcement initiative from May 17 through June 6, 2021.
Pennsylvania StateReporter

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.