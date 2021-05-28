Cancel
How to tell if you have a faulty appetite gene

By Harry de Quetteville
Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleImagine there was a trigger for weight which caused you to pile on the pounds – on average two and a half stone heavier than you otherwise would be. Sometimes much more. Now imagine that such a trigger exists, but it is not greed, or fecklessness. Instead it is a gene, a strip of chemical coding in our DNA, which revolutionises some people’s very perception of food while leaving others untouched. Would that cause you to look at obesity differently? Or reconsider, even, what is within individual human control, and what lies beyond?

