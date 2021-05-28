Series opener postponed, Nats reach vaccination threshold
The Nationals are getting the night off. And then another shortened doubleheader Saturday. If the weather permits. Tonight’s series opener against the Brewers was officially postponed, with sustained rain forecast for the entire evening and into Saturday. The two clubs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, made the call about 3 1/2 hours before scheduled first pitch, opting not to wait it out and risk another lengthy delay like the Nats and Reds experienced Wednesday night before the game had to be suspended in the fourth inning.www.masnsports.com