Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Series opener postponed, Nats reach vaccination threshold

By Mark Zuckerman
masnsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nationals are getting the night off. And then another shortened doubleheader Saturday. If the weather permits. Tonight’s series opener against the Brewers was officially postponed, with sustained rain forecast for the entire evening and into Saturday. The two clubs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, made the call about 3 1/2 hours before scheduled first pitch, opting not to wait it out and risk another lengthy delay like the Nats and Reds experienced Wednesday night before the game had to be suspended in the fourth inning.

www.masnsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Patrick Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Brewers#Vaccinations#Major League Baseball#Reds#Fox#Double A Harrisburg#Triple A#Orioles#Maskless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto getting there as he builds back up after IL stint...

Juan Soto grounded out in his first at bat on Saturday night, then grounded into a double play in at bat No. 2, before walking the third time up, then singling (on ground balls) in his final two plate appearances. That’s a lot of ground balls. It’s been something of a trend in Soto’s at bats since he returned from an IL stint for a left shoulder strain.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg makes rehab start; Nats make plans for return; Juan Soto & grounders

What did Davey Martinez hear about Stephen Strasburg’s rehab start for the Rochester Red Wings? You can read all about it below, and there are multiple articles going up here today about what to do when he’s ready to return, likely soon. Martinez talked after the finale out in Arizona about what reports he got from Trenton, NJ, where the Wings played the Buffalo Bisons.
MLBYardbarker

This stat puts Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s ridiculous season in context

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is already looking like a superstar in the making, and it’s becoming difficult to convey how dominant he has already become. Guerrero hit his 21st home run of the season on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, one of eight Toronto Blue Jays home runs on the day. The performance lifted Guerrero’s slugging percentage to .688, the highest mark in the league.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox-Indians series finale postponed by rain in Cleveland

Another day, another rainout for the Chicago White Sox. Unfavorable weather conditions in Northeast Ohio postponed the finale of a four-game set between the White Sox and the division-rival Cleveland Indians on Wednesday afternoon. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, Sept. 23, which turns...
MLBmasnsports.com

Nats go silent at the plate, can’t win series in Atlanta

If they were going to produce a three-game winning streak and win a key road series against a division rival, the Nationals were going to need quality and length today from Patrick Corbin and a continuation of the power display their lineup showed the previous 48 hours. They almost got...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

20 MLB clubs now at 85% vaccination threshold for relaxed COVID-19 protocols

MLB and the MLB Players Association continue to offer positive news regarding the number of new COVID-19 cases and coronavirus vaccinations among players and staff members. On Friday, MLB and the MLBPA announced that only one new MLB player and one Triple-A player tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. To compare, one MLB player, a Triple-A player, and a staff member recorded positive results in the previous round of testing.
MLBchatsports.com

Oakland A’s hit COVID vaccination threshold

May 27, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40), first baseman Matt Olson (28), catcher Sean Murphy (12) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) celebrate after Bassitt’s complete game shutout against the Los Angeles Angels at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports. COVID...
MLBNBC Sports

Schwarber's switch to leadoff helps Nats split series vs. Giants

The Nationals capped off a back-and-forth, three-day, four-game series with a 5-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. With no more than two runs separating the teams in the first three outings (1-0 Giants, 2-0 Nationals, 2-1 Giants), Washington manager Dave Martinez looked back to Game 2 on Saturday afternoon for inspiration to unlock the Nationals offense. The solution: bump Kyle Schwarber to the No. 1 spot and move Trea Turner to No. 2.
MLBDodger Insider

Nats finish roadtrip with two-game series at Tampa Bay

LHP Jon Lester (0–2, 4.37) | RHP Tyler Glasnow (4–2, 2.69) Tue., June 8, 2021 | 7:10 p.m. | Game #57 / Road #29. TV: MASN 2 / FS1 | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. MOVING ON. Following a day off on Monday, the Washington Nationals open...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #54 The Nats are in Philly for a huge 3-game series!

What a way to start a weekend series against your closest geographical rival with your best pitcher going against their best pitcher. We can put names to those nouns — the Washington Nationals have Max Scherzer going up against the Phillies’ best pitcher in Zack Wheeler. Both teams are under .500 and just 2 ½ games separated in the standings.
MLBDodger Insider

After a gem from Scherzer, Nats look to secure series in Game 2 at Phillies

RHP Joe Ross (2–5, 5.40) | RHP Spencer Howard (0–1, 5.56) Sat., June 5, 2021 | 4:05 p.m. | Game #55 / Road #27. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. The Washington Nationals topped the Philadelphia Phillies, 2–1, behind yet another stellar outing from Max Scherzer…He tossed 7.1 innings and allowed just one run on five hits…He struck out nine batters while issuing just one walk…In the top of the sixth inning, Juan Soto delivered a go-ahead, solo homer in the top of the sixth inning.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #56 The Nats have a series to win and they are the big underdog in this one!

This time the Washington Nationals had plenty of reasons for the mystery surrounding their starting pitcher today after Stephen Strasburg was pulled from the starting rotation with a neck/trapezius injury just five days ago. The spot starter candidates were few with only LHP Ben Braymer on the 40-man roster, and then there was Tim Cate in Double-A and No. 1 prospect Cade Cavalli just 30 minutes away in Wilmington, Delaware at the team’s High-A affiliate who have arguably been the two best pitchers in the system and they lined up perfectly for today. In the end, the stars aligned based on usage that Austin Voth was stretched out enough after pitching 3-innings and 50 pitches in that Strasburg game, and on top of that, spot starter, Paolo Espino, is fresh.
MLBgiants365.com

Washington Nationals Series Preview: Nats return home to face the San Francisco Giants

They also seemingly tried their best to throw away the second game of the series, but in the end, they prevailed 9-7 in 11 innings, hence why even though the result of the series was good, fans can still be a little underwhelmed by how the series itself played out. They finally come back home and to greet them will be the National League-leading San Francisco Giants in a four-game series this weekend. The Giants have been one of the Major League Baseball's underrated stories so far this season.
MLBDodger Insider

Nats return home for 11-game homestand, open with four-game series vs. Giants

San Francisco Giants (38–23) vs. Washington Nationals (25–33) RHP Anthony DeSclafani (5–2, 3.51) | RHP Max Scherzer (5–4, 2.22) Thur., June 10, 2021 | 7:05 p.m. | Game #59 / Home #29. Nationals Park | Washington, D.C. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. WELCOME HOME.
MLBgiants365.com

Nats, Giants begin series coming off extra-inning drama

He allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine on 108 pitches. "I really just wanted him to try to get an out," manager Dave Martinez said of letting Scherzer start the eighth. He got the first out, we let him get the second out, and at that point, I wanted to bring (closer Daniel Hudson) in.
MLBWLTX.com

Netting collapses during Phillies vs Nats game; Washington drops series with a loss

PHILADELPHIA — In a bizarre scene, stadium workers using tractors scrambled to hoist the protective netting behind home plate after it suddenly collapsed Sunday, interrupting the Philadelphia Phillies' 12-6 win over the Washington Nationals. Several innings after Washington pitcher Austin Voth suffered a broken nose when he was hit trying...