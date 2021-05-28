Series opener postponed, Nats reach vaccination threshold

This time the Washington Nationals had plenty of reasons for the mystery surrounding their starting pitcher today after Stephen Strasburg was pulled from the starting rotation with a neck/trapezius injury just five days ago. The spot starter candidates were few with only LHP Ben Braymer on the 40-man roster, and then there was Tim Cate in Double-A and No. 1 prospect Cade Cavalli just 30 minutes away in Wilmington, Delaware at the team’s High-A affiliate who have arguably been the two best pitchers in the system and they lined up perfectly for today. In the end, the stars aligned based on usage that Austin Voth was stretched out enough after pitching 3-innings and 50 pitches in that Strasburg game, and on top of that, spot starter, Paolo Espino, is fresh.