Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

CRIME STORIES: LITTLE GIRL SKELETON IN ATTIC FALLS THRU CEILING

By Crime Online Staff
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPdEV_0aEzaCWU00

The parents of a 10-year-old Arizona girl have been charged with murder after the girl’s remains were found in an attic after a house fire— three years after the girl disappeared. An investigation began when an 11-year-old girl called police and said she’d been left in her Phoenix home alone for two days and was hungry.

Authorities said the girl reported that she’d been neglected and abused by her adoptive parents Maribel Loera, 51, and Rafael Loera, 57. She said that Maribel Loera was in Minnesota with two siblings, a 4-year-old boy, and a 9-year-old girl.

The girl told investigators that Maribel struck her with knotted extension cords, and officials said she had injuries that were consistent with being struck by a “rope-like object.” She also told officials she had an older sister who vanished in 2017. She said that Maribel told her the girl was adopted and sent to Columbia, but Rafael said she was sent to Mexico.

Phoenix police officers who responded to the call said the home was in “disarray” and ahs feces on the floor. While fighting the fire, the child’s remains fell out of the attic.

Joining Nancy Grace today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qDsx_0aEzaCWU00
Daphne Young – Childhelp.org VP, Communications & Prevention Education
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdDBp_0aEzaCWU00
Melissa Hoppmeyer – Chief, Special Victims & Family Violence Unit, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Co-Founder of Right Response Consulting, “No Grey Zone” Podcast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6jgH_0aEzaCWU00
Dr. Bethany Marshall – Psychoanalyst, Beverly Hills, New Netflix show: ‘Bling Empire’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200Whu_0aEzaCWU00
Dan Scott – Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sergeant, 26 years with Special Victims Bureau Specializing in Child Abuse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFwnC_0aEzaCWU00
Dr. Michelle Dupre – Forensic Pathologist and former Medical Examiner, Author: “Homicide Investigation Field Guide” & “Investigating Child Abuse Field Guide”, Ret. Police Detective Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcLUA_0aEzaCWU00
Mary Jo Pitzl – Senior Reporter, The Arizona Republic/azcentral.com covering child well being and at-risk kids; Twitter @maryjpitzl

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.

[Feature Photo: Rafael and Maribel Loera/Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office]

View All 38 Commentsarrow_down
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Crime Stories#Murder#Mexico#Columbia#Fox Nation#Siriusxm Channel 111#Iheart Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Driver shot, little girl injured after shooting in Phoenix Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man was shot and a little girl was injured after gunfire broke out in Phoenix Sunday. Shots rang out around 3:45 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road. When officers responded to the area, a man said he had been driving in the neighborhood when he heard gunshots. He was struck by a bullet, but his injury was not life-threatening, police say.
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

6-Year-Old Killed After Mom Unwittingly Drives Into Minneapolis Gang Shootout

A 6-year-old girl has died three days after her mom unwittingly drove into the middle of a gang shootout in Minneapolis. Aniya Allen and her mom were driving home from a day of shopping and swimming when they crossed through an intersection in which rival gangs were having a shootout, according to the Star Tribune. Allen was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. Police confirmed her death Wednesday afternoon. No arrested have been made, according to MPR News. Allen’s grandfather, activist K.G. Wilson, wrote on Facebook: “These maggots killed my 6 year old granddaughter here in mpls after all I tried to do to help bring love compassion and Peace! I just went from sad to mad. Right now all I want to know is who did this?” Wilson has been known to speak out on issues regarding gang violence and said he is heartbroken about the incident. “What about her life? Her life matters,” he said on Tuesday.
Violent CrimesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Police Obtain Video of Teen Girl and Boyfriend Laughing About Allegedly Murdering Her Father

A newly-released video shows a teen couple apparently joking about killing someone just days after the girl's father was found stabbed and set on fire in his home. The video, which was released recently by a Nevada court, was part of evidence submitted by prosecutors in the case of Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, 16, both of whom are charged with murder and other charges in connection with the death of Halseth's father, Daniel Halseth, 45.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

'You all killed him. You must burn!' Distraught father of Miami rap concert shooting victim, 24, rages at police and politicians after footage of gunmen who killed two and injured 22 is released

The father of one of the two people shot dead on Saturday night at a rapper's birthday party in Miami broke down in tears on Monday morning, interrupting a police press conference, yelling 'you all killed my kid!'. Clayton Dillard III, 24, was shot and killed in the early hours...
Accidentsthelakewoodscoop.com

Little Boy Miraculously Survived After Falling 4 Stories

[COMMUNICATED] What began as a peaceful shabbos day in the park turned to tragedy, when 11-year-old Nachman Levi fell the height of four stories directly onto his abdomen. A crowd gathered after hearing screams and the sickly crack of his bones breaking upon impact. The boy was rushed to Shaarei Tzedek hospital where he was in a medically induced coma for a week.
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
People

Man Accused of Brutally Murdering Girlfriend and Her 3 Kids Allegedly Had Escaped Home Detention

Police in Indiana have identified the four victims who were found murdered Wednesday morning inside a Fort Wayne residence. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the body of 26-year-old Nicole Zent was found kneeling next to a bed where police discovered the bodies of her three children: Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Underage Sisters Found Strung Up From Tree Believed To Be Victims Of Rape, Heinous Killings

Two underage sisters aged, 14 and 16, were found dead hanging from a tree in a village in Kokrajhar district, Assam, India on Friday, June 11, local authorities confirmed. The bodies were reportedly found strung up inside a small forest in Abhayakuti village on Friday night. The remains were immediately cut down and sent to the Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for an autopsy, a senior police officer said.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Lawrence Post

A Wisconsin woman allegedly set her sleeping husband on fire after convincing herself that he tried to poison her through chicken wings

Her husband woke up with his hair on fire and tried to extinguish the flames with his hands. He then gathered up his 3-month old daughter and left the home he shares with his wife. Authorities think that his wife lit him on fire and they have charged her with arson of a building, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and mayhem, and domestic abuse assessments. Her husband suffered second and third-degree burns as a result of the incident.
Minoritiesblavity.com

18-Year-Old Killed By Man While Visiting Girlfriend, Family Says Homophobia Could Have Been Motive

A young Connecticut woman and a husband and wife have been identified as victims in a tragic shooting on Friday which may have stemmed from homophobia, family members say. Lauren "Lela" Leslie was visiting her girlfriend at the home of David and Delores Wisdom when the shooting occurred, the Journal Inquirer reported. David allegedly killed his wife Delores and Leslie before turning the gun on himself, police say.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

61 arrested in effort to reduce violent crime in Little Rock

The U.S. attorney’s office in Little Rock announced today that a joint federal-state-local effort last week had resulted in 61 arrests in an effort to combat gun crime. Law enforcement authorities have announced the results of a targeted effort to curb violent crime in Little Rock. “Operation Ceasefire” took place each day last week and resulted in 61 arrests of some of Little Rock’s most wanted. These efforts are part of a series of law enforcement actions that combine federal, state, and local resources to reduce gun crime.