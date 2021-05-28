Cancel
steven holl expands its loisium hotel in austria with monumental vaulting

designboom.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong a gently sloping vineyard in in langenlois, austria, steven holl architects completes a 30-room extension for its loisium hotel. working again with associate architects, sam-ott-reinisch, the new structure expands on the concept for the resort’s original 2005 design for the loisium hotel and wine center. the loisium hotel and wine center celebrate the local heritage of an ancient wine vault system. the historic subterranean network, which includes stone passages that are 900 years old, underlies the urban plan of the town. the first two buildings of the loisium campus sought to create an analogical relation to the geometry of the cellars, with the wine center embedded within the vineyards and the hotel referencing the branching morphology of the vaults above. together these three elements represented three basic types of architecture: under, in, and over the ground.

www.designboom.com
Person
Steven Holl
#Austria#Resort Architecture#Design#Hertha#Vineyards#Langenlois#Ziviltechniker Mep#Kwi#Swietelsky Ag
