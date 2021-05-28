Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NiKo calls out Valorant for being easy, stealing CSGO players

msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional player Nicola "NiKo" Kovac isn't a big fan of Valorant. The Valorant Champions Tour event in Iceland is Valorant's biggest and most anticipated event so far. It's also the first LAN event for Riot's shooter, which has managed to garner a peak concurrent viewership of 750,000 during a game between Team Liquid and Version1. Even if you're not following the matches closely, the social media fanfare is too much to ignore. And G2 Esports CSGO player NiKo is tired of seeing tweets about Valorant on his timeline.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooter Game#Iceland#Team Liquid#G2 Esports Csgo#Riot Games#Cloud9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Valorant
Related
Valorantgamepur.com

How to get Pride Player Cards in Valorant

Riot Games are celebrating Pride Month in Valorant by introducing new acquirable player cards. To get your hands on the exclusive cards, you just have to redeem specific codes, much like the Duality card code, which was given out recently. All Valorant Pride player card codes. While the validity duration...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Riot extends time limit to claim a free Valorant Duality Player Card

Riot Games recently dropped a new lore cinematic that gave players a taste of what’s really going down in the world of Valorant. The cinematic is titled Duality and, along with the trailer, Riot also released a free Player Card for Valorant players to claim. Originally, the card was only going to be available for 48 hours from the release of the Duality trailer. However, due to technical issues, this time limit has been removed for now.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Valorant has 14M players, mobile version is on the way

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Valorant, Riot's foray into the competitive shooter scene, and the developer has announced it's been a hit. "An average of more than 14 million PC players from around the world log on each month to play" the PC-only shooter, and over the game's first year have competed in over half a billion matches.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

G2 parts ways with 3 players from VALORANT roster

G2 Esports said farewell to VALORANT players Patryk “patitek” Fabrowski, Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, and Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt today following an unsuccessful 2021 season thus far. At one point, G2's VALORANT team was the undisputed best squad in Europe and every other team from the region was playing catch-up. G2 won...
Retailepicstream.com

How to Redeem a Code in VALORANT Including The DUALITY Player Card

Riot Games recently released a new VALORANT cinematic for its official lore, and it's called DUALITY. The nearly four-minute video features several VALORANT agents battling it out against their clones from an alternate world. Riot also released a Duality player card for VALORANT players, and all they have to do to redeem it is to enter a code in the game, so if you want to know how to redeem a code in VALORANT, here's a complete guide.
Cell PhonesPolygon

Valorant reaches 14M players per month

Valorant, Riot Games’ tactical first-person shooter, averages over 14 million players a month, the developer announced Wednesday. The announcement comes on the first anniversary of Valorant’s launch. This number includes the players from Valorant’s extremely successful mid-quarantine launch, but according to executive producer Anna Donlon, who spoke to Polygon in...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Hiko Spectre Nerf: Why the Valorant Player Wants a Nerf

With the warring debate on which gun is better in Valorant that is always raging, 100 Thieves' Spencer "Hiko" Martin, took to Twitch to convey his feelings on why the Spectre needs a nerf. Hiko Spectre Nerf: Why the Valorant Player Wants a Nerf. The Spectre in Valorant is an...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Valorant Hits 14M Active Monthly Players And Officially Heading to Mobile

Valorant is a competitive 5v5 character based strategy and tactical shooter by Riot Games that celebrates its one-year anniversary today following its release on 2nd June 2020 as a free to play game. Riot Games, founded in 2006, is the developer and publisher of incredibly popular games such as League of Legends, its studio debut, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Valorant was initially considered a hybrid between Counterstrike and Overwatch as it offered graphics, gameplay, skills, abilities and characters that amounted to a fusion between the two games. Notwithstanding the comparisons, Valorant has solidified its place in the FPS genre as it offers high-fidelity gunplay, diverse weapons, unique agents, well-designed maps which are all boosted by features including great server quality and infrastructure and proprietary anti-cheat technology. As Valorant hits its one year mark, Riot Games have announced that the game is set to expand on to mobile platforms with Valorant Mobile. Riot Games were also proud to state that the game has officially hit 14m active monthly players.
Video Gamesesports.net

Best CSGO Players Right Now and Coming Into the Rest of 2021

In hopes of 2021 returning the entire competitive scene to normal. We are about to witness a shift in power in the Counter-Strike professional scene. Hence, we are revamping our top 5 list of the best CSGO players in 2021 thus far. Who have been the best CSGO players in...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

10 players who shocked the world by switching to Valorant

Plenty of players dipped from games like CS:GO, Overwatch, and even League of Legends to get in on the hype of Valorant in 2020. However, there were some unexpected arrivals that truly shocked the esports scene. From “what-ifs” to legends of their respective scenes, names big and small dipped to...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Valorant Masters 2 audiences rivaled multiple CSGO Majors

The anticipation for Valorant’s first international LAN event resulted in massive viewership throughout Masters 2, with online audience averages rivaling some of the biggest CSGO Majors in recent years. Riot’s emerging esport has drawn multiple comparisons with Valve’s timeless tactical shooter. While the two have their own fan bases, it’s...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

When does VALORANT Mobile come out?

Riot Games has confirmed that its wildly popular tactical first person shooter VALORANT will be coming to mobile. Mobile gaming has quickly become one of the most popular avenues to play for gamers all over the world. Games like PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and CoD: Mobile have captivated millions of players worldwide and grossed more millions in revenue.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot finally enables voice chat for Russian players in VALORANT

VALORANT players may notice something a little bit different about their next game of competitive. After a year of radio silence, Riot has finally enabled voice chat for Russian players, VALORANT game producer Sara Dadafshar revealed today on social media. Since the game’s launch in 2020, Russians have been unable...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT player secures ace with impressive trigger discipline

A VALORANT player recently managed to kill an entire team in less than 10 seconds thanks to their incredible trigger discipline. The player was defending the B site on Icebox and was the last player remaining on their team as the enemy squad pushed into the site to plant the spike. They let two unsuspecting players walk by them to gather more information on enemy movement.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Valorant players call for Overwatch-style feature to combat toxicity

A tweet from Cloud9 streamer Joseph ‘Keeoh’ Winkler, calling for an Overwatch-style ‘honor’ system to allow for greater separation between toxic and better-behaved players in Valorant matchmaking, has drawn massive support from players. Toxicity is a massively troublesome topic for any multiplayer game producer to combat, and Valorant gets its...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Sentinel’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshairs for all players

It’s official, Sentinels are the best team in VALORANT—for now. The North American goliaths made the perfect run at VALORANT’s first international LAN event in Iceland, Reykjavik on May 24, finishing the tournament as the untested, undefeated winners. The team combined their mechanical prowess, learned from years of competing in...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Renegades VALORANT are looking beyond just being the tier-one gatekeeper

As the VALORANT Champions Tour approaches its third stage, its final stage for the 2021 season before Champions, the pressure is on for the top-tier teams to make a final push. In North America, it’s a crowded scene at the top with Sentinels, Version1, 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, Cloud9, and Team Envy, just to name a few. Only two teams from NA will advance directly to Champions at the end of the year, with eight more being forced to fight in the last chance qualifier for just one final spot.