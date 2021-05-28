NiKo calls out Valorant for being easy, stealing CSGO players
Legendary Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional player Nicola "NiKo" Kovac isn't a big fan of Valorant. The Valorant Champions Tour event in Iceland is Valorant's biggest and most anticipated event so far. It's also the first LAN event for Riot's shooter, which has managed to garner a peak concurrent viewership of 750,000 during a game between Team Liquid and Version1. Even if you're not following the matches closely, the social media fanfare is too much to ignore. And G2 Esports CSGO player NiKo is tired of seeing tweets about Valorant on his timeline.www.msn.com