Everything about Marvel's Black Panther sequel remains a mystery, but the one persistent notion around the rumor mill is that the film will include Namor the Sub-Mariner as its villain. The character has been a constant rival to Wakanda in the comics, so his appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes a lot of sense. This week, a new report from The Illuminerdi takes the talk of Namor's inclusion one step further, claiming that the character has already been cast by Marvel Studios.