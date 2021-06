Kim’s Convenience has closed for good — and co-star Simu Liu is not open to coming back for a proposed spinoff. The actor, who played Jung on the CBC/Netflix comedy, spoke out in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, the same day that the fifth and final season hit Netflix. Liu has previously said he wanted the show to continue, adding that “we deserved better,” and in his latest post, he took direct aim at the upcoming Kim’s spinoff Strays, which will see cast member Nicole Power returning as Shannon.