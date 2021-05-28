Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Here’s How To Know It’s Time To Go Plant-Based, According to RDs

By Perri O. Blumberg
929nin.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom weight loss to saving the planet, there are many benefits of taking the plant-based plunge. For some of us, cute animal videos are all we need to decide to ditch meat and dairy for good, for others, inspiration to go plant-based doesn’t exactly come from a bunny vortex on the internet. So how do you know when it’s time to make the shift? Turns out, your body holds some telling clues that going plant-based may really help you out. Below, nutritionists break down signs that show you should consider embracing the plant-strong life.

929nin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Vegan Diet#Weight Management#Rdn#Ld N#Nutritional Consultant#Crp#Americans#The Nutrition Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Longevity
Related
LifestyleSimmer and Boil

8 Surprising Things About Going Plant Based

Plant-based living is becoming increasingly popular as we learn the benefits of eating more plants and less animal meat (especially red meat) for both the environment and our health. And while plant-based doesn’t necessarily mean vegan—where you don’t eat any animal products, eggs, or dairy—plant-based has more flexibility, making it...
Recipespcrm.org

Tips from Plant-Based Cooking Instructor for Men’s Health Month

After leaving the Marines, Dennis gained weight, had high blood pressure, and was prediabetic. After a year of eating vegetarian, he lost the weight but soon went back to his old lifestyle. Soon after, he almost had a heart attack, and doctors told him he would need a stent. He decided to go back to eating a plant-based diet and began to manage his symptoms. However, animal products slowly made their way back to his diet, and his health problems came back, too. He was told he would need a double stent or bypass surgery, but both options did not have an optimistic outcome. Deciding to make the change for good, he took a 21-day plant-based challenge and found the Barnard Medical Center and the Physicians Committee. He has been plant-based ever since and became a Food for Life instructor to teach others how they can change their life with food.
Weight Losswomenworking.com

10 Ways to Lose Belly Fat, Backed by Science

With summer quickly approaching, we are all looking for ways to look and feel our best. Belly fat can be more of a deterrent for some of us, and losing it may be more time consuming than we would like it to be. However, it isn’t always as difficult as we make it seem– here are ten effective ways to lose belly fat this summer, according to science.
Dietsmymmanews.com

Your Daily Protein Intake Could Affect Your Weight Loss- Here’s Why

Dietary Proteins Play A Key Role In The Ability To Lose Weight. There have been decades of scientific research on how nutrition and weight loss are interrelated. Of course, there are more factors that play a role in weight loss. Though exercise is known as an important factor, a person’s eating habit contributes more to their weight loss than the number of hours spent in the gym. Dieting helps as well as long as the total calories consumed are balances and accounted for. Finally, dietary proteins also play a key role in one’s ability to lose weight.
FitnessPosted by
SPY

If You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium From Your Diet, You May Want to Try the Best Magnesium Supplements

Magnesium is crucial when it comes to your body and brain health. This mineral is responsible for over 300 enzymatic reactions in our body, making it essential for vital functions and overall wellness. The human body requires magnesium to better metabolize carbs and amino acids. It regulates everything from blood glucose control to muscle movements and our nervous system.
FitnessPosted by
Z107.3

Should You Do a Detox? Here Are 12 Food to Detox the Healthy Way

The idea of doing a detox diet to rid the body of toxins, lose weight and start fresh is especially appealing this time of year–when the bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables makes detoxing seem easier. Summer is also when it's easy to overindulge at summer parties, BBQs, and long-awaited get-reunions, eating fried food, cocktails, cookies, and chips. So should you follow a detox diet to clean up your act?
Fitnessphillyvoice.com

A diet rich in sugar and fat may contribute to psoriasis symptoms

Imbalances in the gut's microbiome – the microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract – caused by a high sugar and fat diet may heighten the symptoms of inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis, a new study suggests. The researchers say that eating a more balanced diet could help restore the gut's...
Dietsocmomblog.com

What Are the Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet?

A plant-based diet prioritizes only or mostly foods from plant sources. In other words, people tend to eat and drink only plant-based products, limiting the use of animal products. This practice of eating has a lot of advantages for a person’s health. In this article, we share with you some...
Dietspcrm.org

Plant-Based Diets Best for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment, New Review of Scientific Literature Confirms

WASHINGTON—Plant-based diets are best for diabetes prevention and treatment, according to a new review published in Advances in Nutrition. Researchers with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine reviewed studies looking at the evidence for type 2 diabetes prevention and treatment with a plant-based diet, as well as research that seeks to explain the mechanisms that make this approach so effective.
DietsPrecision Nutrition

How to Coach a Plant-Based Diet

As a coach, you work with a diversity of people with various likes, dislikes, beliefs, and tolerances—clients who look to you to help them navigate their food choices as they work towards their goals. To feel confident coaching clients interested in exploring or expanding their plant-based eating, it’s important for...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Blueberries, Says Science

There's a reason many registered dietitians claim that blueberries are the healthiest fruit you can eat. Why? Because blueberries are full of antioxidants that can incredibly benefit your body's overall health. Blueberries can take care of your heart, your body, and even your mind in ways that you may not even be aware of! That's why we decided to list out a few secret effects of eating blueberries that you may not realize.
Weight Loss1069morefm.com

Four Sneaky Things That Contribute to Weight Gain

Some of us packed on a few pounds last year. Luckily, losing weight, or at least leveling off, is also possible. Here are four sneaky things that contribute to weight gain. 1. Focusing too much on “calories in, calories out.” The types of foods matter too, not just how many calories you eat. A diet that’s heavy in processed food will cause your blood sugar to spike and make you feel hungry all the time.
NutritionPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Avoiding Fruit to Keep Blood Sugar Low? Here’s an Expert’s Take

There are so many reasons to love fruit but many people avoid it because they fear that fructose, the naturally occurring sugar in fruit, could spike blood sugar, leading to weight gain. Now a new study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has found that people who eat whole fruit daily, as part of a healthy diet, are less likely to develop diabetes, and consequently have lower blood sugar than those who don't eat fruit every day. (Whole fruit includes any fruit in its natural state, as opposed to juice.) So enjoy a sliced apple or blueberries, mango with your breakfast or an orange as a snack, as they all contain fiber and antioxidants, but skip apple juice or OJ which has had its fiber removed.
Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

Here's literally EVERYTHING you ever needed to know how sleep

We *all* know how much the experts bang on about the importance of sleep and why we should all be trying to get a full eight hours kip a night but the science behind it can sometimes feel a bit baffling. Because, seriously, is it THAT important? Expert nutritionist Gabriela Peacock is here to demystify why sleep does matter and how a lack of it can be affecting more than just your mood.
Dietsrenalandurologynews.com

Diet to Induce Weight Loss Can Reduce BP in Type 2 Diabetes

(HealthDay News) — A diet to induce weight loss reduces blood pressure (BP) among individuals with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online in Diabetologia. Wilma S. Leslie, PhD, from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a post-hoc analysis of the changes in BP during the initial total diet replacement phase in the intervention arm of the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (143 participants [78 on treatment for hypertension]). To achieve marked negative energy balance and rapid weight loss over 12 to 20 weeks, the Counterweight-Plus total diet replacement provided about 830 kcal.
Weight Lossprimewomen.com

How to Reduce Inflammation and Lose Weight For Good!

If you are wondering if fasting or intermittent fasting is just another fad in the diet world, the jury is in. The research overwhelmingly supports the claims around fasting, particularly on how to reduce inflammation. In a study published in Cell, Mount Sinai researchers found that fasting reduces inflammation and improves chronic inflammatory diseases without affecting the immune system’s response to acute infections. Chronic inflammation has been linked with heart disease, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The Mayo Clinic also reports that research suggests that intermittent fasting may be more beneficial than other diets for reducing inflammation and improving conditions such as Alzheimer’s, arthritis, asthma, and a host of other diseases.