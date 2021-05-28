Here’s How To Know It’s Time To Go Plant-Based, According to RDs

After leaving the Marines, Dennis gained weight, had high blood pressure, and was prediabetic. After a year of eating vegetarian, he lost the weight but soon went back to his old lifestyle. Soon after, he almost had a heart attack, and doctors told him he would need a stent. He decided to go back to eating a plant-based diet and began to manage his symptoms. However, animal products slowly made their way back to his diet, and his health problems came back, too. He was told he would need a double stent or bypass surgery, but both options did not have an optimistic outcome. Deciding to make the change for good, he took a 21-day plant-based challenge and found the Barnard Medical Center and the Physicians Committee. He has been plant-based ever since and became a Food for Life instructor to teach others how they can change their life with food.