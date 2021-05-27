Cancel
Pennsylvania State

10 down; 40 to go: Pennsylvania hits Biden's COVID-19 goal of 70% of adults vaccinated

By Tim Jimenez
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Pennsylvania is now the 10th state in the country to hit a COVID-19 vaccination milestone: 70% of adults have received at least one dose. The news was first made public early Wednesday afternoon when Andy Slavitt, the head of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, tweeted a congratulatory message to Pennsylvania for making the list.

