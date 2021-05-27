10 down; 40 to go: Pennsylvania hits Biden's COVID-19 goal of 70% of adults vaccinated

Pandemic figures continue to show promising signs for the United States. Already, 63% of adult Americans have been vaccinated at least once, and as a result, 52% of adult Americans have been fully vaccinated in communities and states across the United States. The pandemic has receded for the first time in 14 months, with an average of less than 20,000 new cases reported per day in the United States. Hospitalizations and deaths are lowest in months. The White House’s coronavirus coordinator said the public is optimistic that Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one covid 19 vaccine by July 4 will be achieved. But for now America. We only give an average of 1.1 million vaccinations per day. That number tripled in April. That’s why the government is creative and Anheuser-Busch offers free beer. If the country violates Biden’s goals, his leadership is to get as many people as possible vaccinated as soon as possible, whatever it takes to make people very easily vaccinated. Give incentives and do everything you can. He states that children under the age of 12 may be vaccinated by Thanksgiving. We hope that as we approach the end of this year, we will have enough information to vaccinate children of all ages. So I’m really optimistic that I might be there by the end of the year. I’m supported by Darryl Ford.