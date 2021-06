Over the past month, since the May-19 price collapse, BTC had been trading inside a range between $30K from below and $42K from above. Last Tuesday, Bitcoin broke below the range, and for the first time since January 2021, traded beneath $30K. This lasted only for two hours before bulls stepped in for a heavy bounce, which spiked the price over $5k in a matter of a few hours. So, in conclusion, Bitcoin went up a total of 18% since hitting the 5-month low of $28,600 on Tuesday.