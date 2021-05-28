Officials encourage ‘Shots at the Shore’ this weekend
By Michael Nunes
MONMOUTH COUNTY- Despite the wet forecast for Memorial Day Weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are hoping that the weather does not dampen expectations at pop-up vaccination clinics along the shore in Monmouth County. The governor visited Asbury Park on Friday ahead of a plan to have pop-up...
WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s superintendent sent a letter home to families on Sunday informing them that masks would be “mask optional” on Monday June 14 and Tuesday June 15 due to forecasts of high humidity. Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said she spent the day Sunday reviewing the district’s classroom temperatures...
MANASQUAN — Students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings for the balance of the school year, Superintendent Frank Kasyan has announced. In a letter to the school community, posted in social media, Mr. Kasyan said the district was taking the step “in the spirit” of recent comments by Gov. Phil Murphy that local school officials should take the impact of warming temperature on classrooms, especially those without air conditioning, into account and make “the best decision” for their students.
BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Borough Council has unanimously adopted an ordinance authorizing the lease of a portion of Bay Head Recycling Center for the construction of a new, self-supporting, 150-foot tree monopole and related facilities. The vote was taken during the governing body’s June 5 meeting, several months...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As two days of showboating come to a close, powerboat racers entered in this year’s Point Pleasant Breach Grand Prix are ready to compete. The action begins at noon Sunday off the coast of Point Pleasant Beach, where spectators will be able to view the competition from the beachfront. The second race of the day is expected at 2 p.m. The track for both races will take competitors south to Bay Head before returning back to the start line, at the Manasquan Inlet.
MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School brought back Squan-A-Thon on Friday, June 4 raising $140,090 for local children with pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. According to Squan-A-Thon advisor Ryan Basaman, the total includes more than $16,000 raised during this year’s event and over $123,000 from last year’s fundraising efforts. “It...
BELMAR — Local parents have gathered together to create the Belmar/Lake Como Kids Activity Club, which is open to all children who want to take part, not just in the Manasquan High School sending district. Created by Belmar Elementary School Preschool Teacher Jackie Dahrouge and her husband B.J, board of...
FREEHOLD- Lori Linskey, of Wall, was sworn in as acting Monmouth County prosecutor this week on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to hold the role as the county’s top law enforcement officer. The Wall resident, 57, was sworn in before Superior Court Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton, with Gov. Phil...
BAY HEAD — Beachfront repairs are being completed after torrential rain and heavy winds caused damage and erosion over Memorial Day weekend. “We did lose more beach. Again in the middle of town,” Tom Gage, president of the Bay Head Improvement Association [BHIA], told The Ocean Star on Tuesday. “We...
POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council has adopted an ordinance banning marijuana-based businesses from operating within the borough. In February, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law the Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act, which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana by adults 21 years of age or older, and establishes regulations for a commercial recreational cannabis marketplace.
POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council has introduced an ordinance that would authorize the installation of a stop sign on South Manetta Drive at the intersection with North Manetta Drive. According to officials, the borough received inquiries from a concerned citizen about the traffic generated at the uncontrolled...
Patricia Orbe, 100, of Wall Township, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Delmar Gardens, Chesterfield, Missouri. Patricia previously resided at the Four Seasons in Wall with her daughter Virginia. She was a strong and amazing woman. She lived a long and eventful life. She loved people, parties and most especially dancing.
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt an ordinance banning the commercial sale, production and cultivation of marijuana within in the township’s borders. The ordinance repeals and replaces a similar ordinance that the township had passed in 2018, but had to be replaced due...
WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at the municipal complex returns this year, after going virtual last year, to honor those who have died serving our country in the military. At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day [Monday, May 31], locals are invited to the amphitheatre in the...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The new West Belmar Super Saker ShopRite is open for business, but one related township item has yet to be completed: a new crosswalk at the intersection of Route 35 and 18th Ave., where the store is located. According to township administrator Jeff Bertrand, the township is...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Library returned to its regular, pre-pandemic hours of operation last week allowing patrons to spend more time utilizing the library’s resources. After initially shutting down in March of last year, the library has operated on a half day schedule since late July of last...
TRENTON — As Memorial Day weekend begins on Friday, May 28, New Jersey will allow fully vaccinated people to go without wearing masks indoors in public; and six-foot social-distancing requirements for stores, restaurants, gyms and other venues also will be lifted, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday, pointing to improving pandemic metrics.
Thomas “Tuxie” Nixon, formerly of Staten Island and a retired Lieutenant of the NYC Fire Department, died at his home in Point Pleasant, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 after a long illness. His wife Jean Marie Nixon predeceased him in 2007, also in Point Pleasant. He is survived by two...
MANASQUAN — The Osprey will welcome patrons through its doors this Memorial Day weekend, for the first time after the coronavirus kept it closed last summer, breaking a 74-year tradition for the popular nightclub. “We hope that we’re going to have a better 75th anniversary year,” said Diane Marcks, who...
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Only a few months ago, those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine struggled to book an appointment. Now, nearly anyone can walk into a health-care provider and get the jab – but not enough people are, according to Brick Township government and hospital officials. Mayor John G....
POINT PLEASANT — Local leaders at the municipal and school district level are voicing their opinions on recent statements made by Gov. Phil Murphy regarding the wearing of masks and in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they felt it...