Officials encourage ‘Shots at the Shore’ this weekend

By Michael Nunes
 17 days ago
MONMOUTH COUNTY- Despite the wet forecast for Memorial Day Weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials are hoping that the weather does not dampen expectations at pop-up vaccination clinics along the shore in Monmouth County. The governor visited Asbury Park on Friday ahead of a plan to have pop-up...

Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00. The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies. The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998. Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com. Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December. Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations. For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Manasquan schools will go ‘mask-optional’ beginning Friday, June 11

MANASQUAN — Students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings for the balance of the school year, Superintendent Frank Kasyan has announced. In a letter to the school community, posted in social media, Mr. Kasyan said the district was taking the step “in the spirit” of recent comments by Gov. Phil Murphy that local school officials should take the impact of warming temperature on classrooms, especially those without air conditioning, into account and make “the best decision” for their students.
Bay Head, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Permanent cell tower site approved

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Borough Council has unanimously adopted an ordinance authorizing the lease of a portion of Bay Head Recycling Center for the construction of a new, self-supporting, 150-foot tree monopole and related facilities. The vote was taken during the governing body’s June 5 meeting, several months...
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

After festivities, powerboat racers ready for Sunday competition

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As two days of showboating come to a close, powerboat racers entered in this year’s Point Pleasant Breach Grand Prix are ready to compete. The action begins at noon Sunday off the coast of Point Pleasant Beach, where spectators will be able to view the competition from the beachfront. The second race of the day is expected at 2 p.m. The track for both races will take competitors south to Bay Head before returning back to the start line, at the Manasquan Inlet.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Squan-A-Thon returns, raising funds for children with cancer

MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School brought back Squan-A-Thon on Friday, June 4 raising $140,090 for local children with pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. According to Squan-A-Thon advisor Ryan Basaman, the total includes more than $16,000 raised during this year’s event and over $123,000 from last year’s fundraising efforts. “It...
Belmar, NJPosted by
Star News Group

New children club aims for post-pandemic fun

BELMAR — Local parents have gathered together to create the Belmar/Lake Como Kids Activity Club, which is open to all children who want to take part, not just in the Manasquan High School sending district. Created by Belmar Elementary School Preschool Teacher Jackie Dahrouge and her husband B.J, board of...
Bay Head, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Bay Head beach repairs follow weekend storm

BAY HEAD — Beachfront repairs are being completed after torrential rain and heavy winds caused damage and erosion over Memorial Day weekend. “We did lose more beach. Again in the middle of town,” Tom Gage, president of the Bay Head Improvement Association [BHIA], told The Ocean Star on Tuesday. “We...
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Ordinance bans marijuana-based businesses

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council has adopted an ordinance banning marijuana-based businesses from operating within the borough. In February, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law the Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act, which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana by adults 21 years of age or older, and establishes regulations for a commercial recreational cannabis marketplace.
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Stop sign planned for Manetta intersection

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council has introduced an ordinance that would authorize the installation of a stop sign on South Manetta Drive at the intersection with North Manetta Drive. According to officials, the borough received inquiries from a concerned citizen about the traffic generated at the uncontrolled...
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Patricia S. Orbe

Patricia Orbe, 100, of Wall Township, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Delmar Gardens, Chesterfield, Missouri. Patricia previously resided at the Four Seasons in Wall with her daughter Virginia. She was a strong and amazing woman. She lived a long and eventful life. She loved people, parties and most especially dancing.
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Wall officially bans commercial marijuana sales

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt an ordinance banning the commercial sale, production and cultivation of marijuana within in the township’s borders. The ordinance repeals and replaces a similar ordinance that the township had passed in 2018, but had to be replaced due...
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

On Memorial Day, a ceremony open to the public

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at the municipal complex returns this year, after going virtual last year, to honor those who have died serving our country in the military. At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day [Monday, May 31], locals are invited to the amphitheatre in the...
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Library returns to pre-pandemic hours

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Library returned to its regular, pre-pandemic hours of operation last week allowing patrons to spend more time utilizing the library’s resources. After initially shutting down in March of last year, the library has operated on a half day schedule since late July of last...
Trenton, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Murphy relents, lifts mask mandate for those vaccinated

TRENTON — As Memorial Day weekend begins on Friday, May 28, New Jersey will allow fully vaccinated people to go without wearing masks indoors in public; and six-foot social-distancing requirements for stores, restaurants, gyms and other venues also will be lifted, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday, pointing to improving pandemic metrics.
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Thomas ‘Tuxie’ Nixon

Thomas “Tuxie” Nixon, formerly of Staten Island and a retired Lieutenant of the NYC Fire Department, died at his home in Point Pleasant, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 after a long illness. His wife Jean Marie Nixon predeceased him in 2007, also in Point Pleasant. He is survived by two...
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Officials address masks, in-person learning

POINT PLEASANT — Local leaders at the municipal and school district level are voicing their opinions on recent statements made by Gov. Phil Murphy regarding the wearing of masks and in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they felt it...