26 Addison Co. summer youth programs receive Summer Matters funds

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Foundation has announced $447,500 in grants from its VT COVID-19 Response Fund to support activities and events that re-engage Vermonters, particularly youth, in community events during summer 2021. Since it was created in March 2020 to support a coordinated response to the pandemic, the VT COVID-19 Response Fund has distributed more than $9 million in grants to over 800 organizations, beginning with basic needs and adapting to ensure nonprofit partners have the resources they need to meet the challenges at hand, particularly when federal aid is not yet available.