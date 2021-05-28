26 Addison Co. summer youth programs receive Summer Matters funds
MIDDLEBURY | A total of 26 Addison County recipients of the Summer Matters for All Grant Program were announced May 26. Among the recipients: ACT Teen Center in Middlebury, ANWSD After School programs in Vergennes, Summer Reading Challenge in Vergennes, Bridge School Summer Camp in Middlebury, Summer Adventure Camp in Starksboro, Bristol Teen Hub Summer Camps, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum Summer Camps, Five-Town MAUSD Expanded Learning programs, Middlebury Summer School Age, Summer SOAR in Leicester, Starksboro Co-op Preschool, DREAM in Middlebury, and Willowell Monkton Summer Camps, Vergennes Opera House Very Merry Theater Sumer Day Camps, Kamp Kokamonga, Gone Child Care in Ferrisburgh, Midd Summer Lunch and Rec, Orwell Library Reading Program, Shoreham Family Reading.suncommunitynews.com