Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Addison County, VT

26 Addison Co. summer youth programs receive Summer Matters funds

By Lou Varricchio The Sun
suncommunitynews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLEBURY | A total of 26 Addison County recipients of the Summer Matters for All Grant Program were announced May 26. Among the recipients: ACT Teen Center in Middlebury, ANWSD After School programs in Vergennes, Summer Reading Challenge in Vergennes, Bridge School Summer Camp in Middlebury, Summer Adventure Camp in Starksboro, Bristol Teen Hub Summer Camps, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum Summer Camps, Five-Town MAUSD Expanded Learning programs, Middlebury Summer School Age, Summer SOAR in Leicester, Starksboro Co-op Preschool, DREAM in Middlebury, and Willowell Monkton Summer Camps, Vergennes Opera House Very Merry Theater Sumer Day Camps, Kamp Kokamonga, Gone Child Care in Ferrisburgh, Midd Summer Lunch and Rec, Orwell Library Reading Program, Shoreham Family Reading.

suncommunitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Addison County, VT
Government
City
Monkton, VT
City
Shoreham, VT
County
Addison County, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Children And Youth#Summer Camps#Summer School#Addison Co#Act Teen Center#Anwsd#Vergennes Opera House#Very Merry#Gone Child Care#Orwell Library#Shoreham Family Reading#Vermont Afterschool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Holyoke, MAbusinesswest.com

HCC, Enchanted Circle Theater Partner on Summer Youth Program

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) and Enchanted Circle Theater are joining forces to offer an in-person racial-justice program this summer for area youth. Called “I Am Somebody,” the four-day, interactive performing-arts program will run Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon each day in the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development.
KidsDaily Breeze

Summer and enrichment programs critical to youth most affected by COVID

Summer is here and thousands of families across California are wondering what’s next. For many, putting their children through more of the same online distance learning that took place during the last 15 months of school closures, isn’t an option. Learning loss, though important, is less critical than social development, or addressing the holistic losses and ongoing needs many families experienced as a result of the global pandemic.
Henderson, KY14news.com

JFK Community Center restarts its free Summer Youth Recreation Program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With pandemic restrictions lifting in Kentucky, Henderson’s John F Kennedy Community Center has restarted its free Summer Youth Recreation Program. On Monday, the Center opened to kindergarten through sixth graders looking to keep busy this summer. The program runs from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through...
Addison County, VTsuncommunitynews.com

Addison Co. Solid Waste receives $80,000 for recyclabes, food waste

MIDDLEBURY | The Addison County Solid Waste Management District (ACSWMD) has been awarded a taxpayer-funded materials management implementation grant of $80,000 by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, a division of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. Grant funds will be used to improve the collection and management of single-stream...
Theater & Dancez1077fm.com

APPLICATIONS STILL AVAILABLE FOR THEATRE 29 SUMMER YOUTH THEATRE PROGRAM

Applications are still available for the 2021 season of Theatre 29’s award winning Summer Youth Theatre program. Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas shares all the details…. Theatre 29 has opened registration for the 2021 Summer Youth Theatre program, which will run July 5-August 6. Following all CDC and California Public Health...
Kidsbuffaloscoop.com

Dog Ears Bookstore to offer free youth and teen literacy programs this summer

Dog Ears Bookstore will be offering free summer programming for youth during July and August. The week-long camps are designed to help build reading and writing skills, as well as comprehensive skills that target the needs for each specific grade level. Throughout the camps, youth will learn helpful tips, skills and strategies that will carry across all subject areas and transition into the NYS Common Core Curriculum. However, lessons and activities will be fun, interactive and hands-on and will utilize multiple methods of instruction to meet the varied learning styles.
KidsWCAX

Pandemic-funded kids programs gear up for summer fun

Jazz Fest vaccine clinic sees low turn out as Vt. moves to full reopening. New statistics show that maple syrup production across the country was off just under 17% this year, with similar losses Vermont. Updated: 22 hours ago. The City of Plattsburgh begins their search for a new top...
Charitiesvermontbiz.com

VCF offers $447,500 in COVID-19 Response Fund grants for youth and adult summer activities

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Foundation has announced $447,500 in grants from its VT COVID-19 Response Fund to support activities and events that re-engage Vermonters, particularly youth, in community events during summer 2021. Since it was created in March 2020 to support a coordinated response to the pandemic, the VT COVID-19 Response Fund has distributed more than $9 million in grants to over 800 organizations, beginning with basic needs and adapting to ensure nonprofit partners have the resources they need to meet the challenges at hand, particularly when federal aid is not yet available.
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

Signup begins for Viroqua library's Summer Reading Program for youth

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is joining libraries across the country by hosting a Summer Reading Program for children. Registration for the program titled, “Tails and Tales,” is underway. Youth 0-18 are eligible for the program. Reading logs, at-home projects and the summer calendar of events may be picked up now at the library.
Oakland, MESun-Journal

Oakland area schools to begin youth summer meals program

Regional School Unit 18 (Oakland, China, Belgrade, Sidney and Rome) is sponsoring a USDA Summer Meals Program for Kids. The school district plans to offer free breakfast and lunch meals from Monday, June 14 through Aug. 13, weekdays at sites throughout the district. The program will follow federal regulations of...
Reedsburg, WIWiscnews.com

Reedsburg Public Library Summer Youth Programs launch

Reedsburg Public Library announces a relative return to normalcy for Youth Summer Library Programs after a year of virtual experiences. An outdoor shelter on the south side of the library will allow for a full slate of library experiences from guest presenters to library storytimes and activities. Reading challenge progress will be reported online, but incentive prizes can be redeemed in person.
Entertainmentwvua23.com

Greene County Offering Summer Music Program for Youth

Story Courtesy of ABC 33/40. The Greene County Housing Authority has launched an inaugural 12-week music program to expose youth to new instruments. Students will get the opportunity to learn the keyboard, drums, horns and guitar. The housing authority serves more than 375 minors offering learning and sports programs. This...
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

AMFM Awards $6,000 in Grants to Summer Programs for Underserved Youth

Annapolis, MD—Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is pleased to award $6,000 in grants from its David Glaser Education Fund. The funds will be shared between two organizations whose local summer music programs benefit underserved students in the greater Annapolis area. Creating Communities’ Arts Mentorship Academy is a weeklong...
Lynn, MADaily Item

Youth summer activities will resume in Lynn

LYNN — After the pandemic put much of its programming on hold last year, the city plans to bring back summer fun with a variety of youth programs from June to August. For ages 13 to 18, Thurgood Marshall Middle School will be hosting a free summer teen drop-in center in its gym from June 25 to Aug. 27.
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

LOCAL SUPPORT KEEP THEATRE 29 SUMMER YOUTH THEATRE PROGRAM FEES LOW

Theatre 29’s Summer Youth Theatre is accepting applications now through June 18. Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas says that local support is keeping the program cost low…. Theatre 29 is reopening with their award-winning Summer Youth Theatre program, and generous local support is keeping fees low and enabling scholarships. Theatre 29...
Boyd County, KYHerald-Dispatch

Five Boyd County students selected for summer youth programs

Three Boyd County students — Sara Bays, Sydney Kinnel and Abby Meek — were selected to join high school students from across southern and eastern Kentucky this summer for the 24th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. Bays and Kinnel are both sophomores at Boyd County High School from Ashland....
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Light of Chance free summer youth programs begin Monday

Light of Chance has announced the dates for the summer 2021 session of the Breathe Youth Arts Program. Executive Director Eric Logan said he is excited about the summer session. “Our program provides a great opportunity for kids to connect with other young people who enjoy the arts too,” he...