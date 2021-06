From the fantastic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, comes this impressive build of Miles Morales. Marius Herrmann has used a variation of unusual techniques to capture Miles’ unique style. The model features a great use of Lego rubber bands; around the eyes and chest as well as the shoe laces of the trainers. Hero factory parts add thickness into the form of the jacket and shorts, creating a nice contrast with the skinny legs of the model. The red details of the jacket are well textured, even red whips make an appearance as tassels. The white part used for the upper section of the trainer had us scratching our heads for a bit, it’s actually a Belville bib piece! The inventive use of parts by Marius contributes to this accurate interpretation of the original design.