Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Medical Tourism Market (2021-2025) | Affordable Healthcare Finds a New Meaning Beyond Borders with Global Medical Tourism Market

bostonnews.net
 28 days ago

The global medical tourism market has been riding the wave of success as world struggles to find affordable healthcare solutions. Fairfield Market Research predicts that the global market for medical tourism is likely to receive incredible traction between 2021 and 2025 as the prevalence of chronic conditions remains persistent across the globe. As medical tourism destination up their game with latest technologies such as robotics, improved hospitality, state-of-art palliative care units, and easy availability of drugs, the market has received accolades and accreditation from growing international client base.

www.bostonnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Healthcare#Fertility Tourism#Tourism Industry#List Of Tables Figures#Orthopedic#Lgbtqia#Samitivej Hospitals#Fortis Hospitals#Bangkok Hospital Group#European#Medical Tourism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Medical Gases Market Report 2021-2029: Industry Is Currently Undergoing Shift In Standards And Delivery Due To Modernization Of Institutional Healthcare And Home Healthcare Market

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gases Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The medical gases industry is currently undergoing shift in standards and delivery due to modernization...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, MHospital, Telehospital) Markets 2021-2025 - Surging Video Conferencing Adoption / Involvement Of Technology In ACOs / Employer Merchandising

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, mHospital and Telehospital Market) with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides analysis of the global telemedicine market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the...
Businessatlantanews.net

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Worth $21.2 Billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Refurbished Medical Equipment Market by Product (Medical Imaging, Intensive Care Equipment, OR Equipment, Patient Monitors), Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers)-Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Refurbished Medical Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2025 from USD 12.1 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2025.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Dubai seeks new source markets to drive tourism recovery

Officials in Dubai have revealed the emirate hopes to attract over 5.5 million overseas visitors this year. Dubai Tourism chief executive, Issam Kazim, said he hoped that new markets can help make up for the loss of visitors from key outbound markets where travel continues to be restricted. Dubai welcomed...
Health Serviceslenpenzo.com

Worried About Hospital Bills? Consider Medical Tourism!

You need to undergo a medical procedure, pronto. So you look around for the best, and most affordable, hospitals in your area. You even check out the ones across the country. Unfortunately, none of them fit your requirements - especially your budgetary ones. With rising healthcare costs, what's the average...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Medical Crutches Market Multiplies After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Net Revenue by – Sunrise Medical, NOVA Medical Products, Valley Tool & Die Inc

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Medical Crutches Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Medical Crutches Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Medical Crutches Market.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Medical Devices Market 2021 Global Key Players, Industry Analysis, Potential Growth Latest, Trends

Medical Devices Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global medical devices market size is expected to reach USD 657.98 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population will boost the growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights, in a new study, titled “Medical Devices Market, 2021-2028.” states that in-vitro diagnostics is expected to lead the market. According to the study, the US IVD segment covered 15.5% of the global market share in 2021.
MarketsSentinel

Brain Monitoring Systems Market Size and Growth 2021-2028 | Top Vendors – Nihon Kohden Corporation, Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hitachi Ltd, Natus Medical Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Compumedics Ltd

New Jersey, United States,- The Verified Market Reports report predicts that the Brain Monitoring Systems Market will find players focused on new product development in order to secure a solid position in terms of revenue distribution. Strategic partnerships can be a powerful way to bring new products to market. The level of competition in the market can increase.
ElectronicsMedagadget.com

Medical Alert Systems (MAS) Market – High demand for monitored systems, Easy to Use, Afford And Install | Detailed Study by Coherent Market Insights with Upcoming Trends

SEATTLE, June 21, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Medical Alert System (MAS) Market Overview. Medical Alert System (MAS), also dubbed as Personal Emergency Response System (PERS), is an alarm system designed to signal or summon emergency medical personnel in cases of hazards or injuries that call for immediate medical attention. Medical alert systems, more commonly called medical alarms, are usually available in the form of a wireless transmitter, similar to a pendant, which gets activated during a medical emergency. Disabled elderly people, who do not live with their family members or are hospitalized, are said to be the major users of these systems. The global medical alert systems market has flourished significantly over the past few years, owing to the rapidly ageing population and increasing awareness among people. Currently, the most recognized medical alert devices used worldwide are Life Alert, LifeStation, Medical Alert, Philips Lifeline, MobileHelp, Bay Alarm Medical, Alert1, Medical Guardian’s MAS, and Rescue Alert.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of Medical Devices Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global medical device market was valued at US$ 509.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 972.54 billion by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Sedentary lifestyle and increasing levels of green house gases have been one of the major reasons behind reducing life expectancy and continuously deteriorating immunity of human beings. These factors have resulted in rising number of healthcare facilities, and increased amount of healthcare expenditure, which are directly contributing to the growth of medical devices market.
TechnologySentinel

Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market to Witness Massive Growth| Hitachi Medical, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Industrybaltimorenews.net

Global Lactose Market to be Driven by Thriving Dairy Industry and Growing Pharmaceutical industry Across the Globe in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Lactose Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Lactose Market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
EngineeringPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Medical Robotics And Computer-assisted Surgery Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Medtech Global, Siemens And Titan Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery should grow from $6.1 billion in 2020 to $11.6 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2025

In 2029, the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Marketsthedailycannabisnews.com

Global Competitive Insights and Future Reach of the Medical Cannabis Market 2021-2027 – The Manomet Current

The report included in Data Bridge Market Research gives a comprehensive view of the current and future stages of the exam for the assessed forecast period 2021-2027. Medical Cannabis market research report has a complete background analysis of the industry. Many exploratory approaches such as qualitative and quantitative analysis have been used. The base year for the calculation in the report is considered to be 2019, while the historic year is 2018, which suggests how the medical cannabis market will develop in the forecast years by providing information on the market definition, classifications, uses and exposures. In the Regional Analysis section of the annual report, it was shown how different regions and countries are growing in the world market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. Medical Cannabis market report offers research innovations, management strategies, market drivers, challenges, and visions, along with a broad industry breakdown and distribution. The report explains the current market situation worldwide. The study begins with the market outline and key components of the market. The study also provides key areas of focus to improve the development of the medical cannabis market.