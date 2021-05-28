Medical Tourism Market (2021-2025) | Affordable Healthcare Finds a New Meaning Beyond Borders with Global Medical Tourism Market
The global medical tourism market has been riding the wave of success as world struggles to find affordable healthcare solutions. Fairfield Market Research predicts that the global market for medical tourism is likely to receive incredible traction between 2021 and 2025 as the prevalence of chronic conditions remains persistent across the globe. As medical tourism destination up their game with latest technologies such as robotics, improved hospitality, state-of-art palliative care units, and easy availability of drugs, the market has received accolades and accreditation from growing international client base.