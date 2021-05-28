Cancel
Recipes

Will You Buy The New Cicada Cookbook From Frank’s Red Hot Sauce?

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can thank Frank’s Redhot (or not) for the Cicada Cookbook that will be released next week. Some say ranch dressing can fix anything, others say, just put a little hot sauce on it, that’ll make it better. But there are just some things in life that shouldn’t be dipped in anything.

