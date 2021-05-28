Virtual Meeting Software Market Outlook to 2028 - Growth Prospectus by Lifesize, LogMeIn, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, RingCentral, Webex (Cisco)

The ability to analyze and act on data is gaining importance in any business organization. The changing demand of customers, generate the need to examine data quickly. With the increasing volumes and complexity of data, the requirement of analysis to conclude is increasing. In order to manage vast quantities of data and make decisions, the need to analyze data in real time has raised. Real-time analytics is the capability to use data and resources related to it in real time that is as soon as the data enters the system. By utilizing this method, the information is available to organizations almost immediately which enhances the running of an institution. Real-time analytics is also termed as dynamic analysis. In this process, some patterns are defined to provide meaning to business. The analysts of an enterprise collect valuable information by sorting through and analyzing that data.