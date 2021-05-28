Cancel
2021 Doha DL Recap: Faith Kipyegon Kicks to Glory in 800, Tim Cheruiyot > Steph Curry, & More

letsrun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith much warmer conditions than the season-opening Diamond League meet in Gateshead last week, there were plenty of world-leading times as the DL season continued with meet #2 in Doha tonight. Michael Norman (400, 44.27), Timothy Cheruiyot (1500, 3:30.48), and Norah Jeruto (steeple, 9:00.67) were among the athletes to post world leaders, but one of the most impressive performances of the night was not a world leader: the 1:58.26 victory in the 800 by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who ran a huge negative split of 60.8/57.4.

www.letsrun.com
Related
Sportswomensrunning.com

How Steeplechaser Courtney Frerichs Keeps Composure at the Olympic Trials

Courtney Frerichs is the fastest U.S. woman in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, setting the American record in the event (9:00.85) at the 2018 Monaco Diamond League meet. She’s still in search of that national title, however—she and Emma Coburn have been duking it out for years at the championship meets. In...
Omaha, NEKTVB

Tokyo bound: Kalisz claims 1st spot on US Olympic swim team

OMAHA, Neb — With Michael Phelps cheering on his former training partner, Chase Kalisz claimed another trip to the Olympics by winning the 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of the U.S. swimming trials Sunday. The Americans got some new blood on women's side: 19-year-old Emma Weyant, in her...
Sportsathleticsweekly.com

Oliver Dustin goes top of the world at 800m – weekly round-up

British 800m man runs world lead and breaks Seb Coe’s UK under-23 record in Nice, while shot putter Scott Lincoln enjoys big PB in Brno and top-class performances unfold at NCCA Champs in Eugene. It was another hugely busy weekend of action throughout the world with sensational performances on the...
SportsFrankfort Times

Dressel, Ledecky lead chase for Olympic berths at US trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Caeleb Dressel wants to command the Olympics the way he’s done at worlds. Katie Ledecky is seeking to extend her dominance. Ryan Lochte is going after his fifth — and last — Olympic berth. A couple of teenage girls have designs on shaking up the veterans. Simone Manuel and Lilly King are back, too.
Sportsmelodyinter.com

Mo Farah gets last chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020

Mo Farah has been handed one last shot at qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Farah is hoping to complete a hat-trick of gold medal triumphs in the men’s 10,000m in Japan this summer. The 38-year-old missed the chance to qualify at the official Team GB trials nine days ago.
Sportsolympics.com

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra counting on tougher challenges after gold medal on international return

Competing at an international event after more than a year, Chopra's best throw was recorded at 83.18m. However, it was far from his personal best of 88.07m. "There was less time to prepare for this meet. We checked the start list and decided not to go all out. My coach told me to take this competition as training. I will put more effort in the next meets at Karlstad and Kuortane. The competitions will be tough there," Chopra said after the event.
SportsCBS News

60 Seconds with Simone Biles

Simone Biles says she learned a lot about how athletes manage their money by watching '30 for 30' documentaries. "[It] really surprised me ... how many athletes just (SNAP) lose it like that," says the Olympic gymnast. This summer, Biles is expected to compete in her final Olympics in Tokyo....
Sportstechnonu.com

End the Olympic Games once and for all

In 1995, I moved to Atlanta with a mass of opportunists, seeking to capitalize on the flood of tourists anticipated by the organizers of the Olympic Games the following year. Like others who continue to be seduced by the hype, we were destined for disappointment. Most of the visitors stayed...
Sportsthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Simone Biles Appreciation Post

Simone Biles becomes the first woman to win 7 U.S. all-around titles. She now has more titles than any woman in U.S. history. Biles has not lost in all-around competition in eight years. The 4 foot 8 record breaker is a 4-time Olympic gold medalist and has won every all-around...
Sportswomensrunning.com

Shelby Houlihan Banned From Competition; Will Miss Olympic Trials

Shelby Houlihan, 28, is one of the most dominant middle-distance talents in the U.S. She is a 2016 Olympian and American record holder in the 1500 meters (3:54.99) and 5,000 meters (14:23.92). And she announced on Monday during a Zoom press conference, with her Bowerman Track Club coaches Jerry Schumacher and Shalane Flanagan, that she will not compete for a spot on the 2021 U.S. Olympic team, testing positive in January for a banned substance nandrolone, she said she consumed by eating pork at a Mexican food truck in December.