2021 Doha DL Recap: Faith Kipyegon Kicks to Glory in 800, Tim Cheruiyot > Steph Curry, & More
With much warmer conditions than the season-opening Diamond League meet in Gateshead last week, there were plenty of world-leading times as the DL season continued with meet #2 in Doha tonight. Michael Norman (400, 44.27), Timothy Cheruiyot (1500, 3:30.48), and Norah Jeruto (steeple, 9:00.67) were among the athletes to post world leaders, but one of the most impressive performances of the night was not a world leader: the 1:58.26 victory in the 800 by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who ran a huge negative split of 60.8/57.4.www.letsrun.com