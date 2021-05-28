2021 Doha DL Recap: Faith Kipyegon Kicks to Glory in 800, Tim Cheruiyot > Steph Curry, & More

Competing at an international event after more than a year, Chopra's best throw was recorded at 83.18m. However, it was far from his personal best of 88.07m. "There was less time to prepare for this meet. We checked the start list and decided not to go all out. My coach told me to take this competition as training. I will put more effort in the next meets at Karlstad and Kuortane. The competitions will be tough there," Chopra said after the event.