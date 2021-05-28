What Is Paper Writing and How Should You Do It?

Specialists work closely with our marketing team and are responsible to build and maintain a positive public image for our company. They create media, from press releases to social media messages, that shape public opinion of the company or organization and increase awareness of its brand. They are in charge of establishing and maintaining relationships with our Chapters, greater community, interns and staff, and public interest groups by writing press releases and other media communications, researching potential contacts and partners, and responding to requests for information. The PR Department will work closely with the Social Media Department managing the Pinterest account.