OFFICES CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY

There were 264 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2020. Thursday, local law enforcement paused to remember those officers and their families. “We reserve this time to pay our respects … in remembrance of officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice in performance of their duty,” said Deputy Paul Yoder with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office during a ceremony marking Peace Officers Memorial Day hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 in partnership with the National Fraternal Order of Police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO