In reply to “Palestinians driven from land” (Our Readers’ Views, June 2), one might question the writer’s assertion that the Balfour Declaration started the recent war between Gaza and Israel. When the U.N. voted to partition Palestine in 1947, it was Arabs living in the part of the land which was to be the Jewish state, together with armies from five surrounding Arab countries, who attacked. The idea that the British (who armed and supported the Jordanians in the ensuing war) and the U.S. (which had no part in it) supported Israel is a total distortion of history.