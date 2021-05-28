Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Baker Grissom Releases New Single ‘Bad News:’ Interview

aymag.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas native Baker Grissom is back at it, releasing a brand-new single. Originally from Sherwood, Grissom is making his mark in the country music scene. He’s making waves now with the release of his newest single, ‘Bad News.’. AY Magazine talked to Baker about his new single, his creative process...

www.aymag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ay Magazine#Bad News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwfav951.com

Tones And I Releases New Single, Announces Upcoming Album

Tones and I just released a new single called “Cloudy Day.”. She says the idea came after her friend, T passed away. She was struggling to write any songs that were happy and another friend told her that “On a cloudy day, look up into the sky and find the sun.”
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Amber Mark Releases Visual for New Single “Competition”

New York singer-songwriter Amber Mark is gearing up for the release of her debut album, and just shared a video for her newest single “Competition.” It follows the previously released single “Worth It,” both of which are expected to be on the forthcoming album. Mark released a statement about the...
Theater & Dancecanadianbeats.ca

Frank Patrick releases new single, “The Almighty We”

Canadian adult contemporary musician, Frank Patrick has released a touching single and music video for the titular track of his new studio album, “The Almighty We”. While it’s an upbeat dance song, filled with a joyous and undeniable explosion of musical goodness and variety, “The Almighty We” came pouring out of Frank’s head after witnessing the horrific and unjust murder of George Floyd last year.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Holdyn Barder Releases Sentimental New Single “Daddy, I Listened”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Holdyn Barder’s latest single, “Daddy, I Listened” slows down his usual upbeat tempo and pulls at the heartstrings with this sentimental track. Barder’s vulnerable tribute to his dad tells a coming-of-age story, immediately sending listeners to memories of their childhood. Listen to “Daddy, I Listened” here. Just...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Karissa Ella Releases New Single “Bad Summer” Just As Temperatures Start to Rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Rising country singer/songwriter Karissa Ella is turning up the heat with her newest single “Bad Summer.” With strong guitar riffs, a toe-tapping beat and catchy lyrics, listeners are immediately transported to a hot country night with a solo cup in hand. Written by Ella with Alex Seier and Tony McVaney, “Bad Summer” is the perfect way to celebrate finally coming together after being apart this past year. Whether you are tailgating, driving around or “kickin’ in a parking lot,” you will want to turn this anthem up loud. Listen to “Bad Summer” here.
Musicthehypemagazine.com

Bamby H20 Releases New Single “For Free”

After the success of singles Over It & Beach Vibez released last year. New York artist Bamby H2O is back at it again with his latest single For Free. This song comes on the heels of Ecstasy released earlier this year. Bamby H20 has been making music for some time now and has developed a large fan base in support of his movement. Bamby plans on releasing more music later this year. To keep up with Bamby H20, you can follow him on Instagram @bambyh2o.
MusicMetalSucks

Danko Jones Release New Single “Saturday”

Today, rock juggernauts Danko Jones release their newest single “Saturday” along with a music video. Fans can watch and listen below. The track is the second single off of the band’s highly anticipated album, Power Trio out August 27th via Sonic Unyon Records. The music video was directed (filmed, produced...
Musicnextmosh.com

Chalk Portraits releases new single “Submerged”

Chalk Portraits – the ambient/experimental solo project of New Jersey-based musician Greg Kennelty (also known for his writing work for metal outlets Metal Injection, Invisible Oranges and Gear Gods) – has released his new single by the title of “Submerged” — take a listen below. Of the track, Greg said,...
Theater & Danceguitargirlmag.com

BXB LOVE RELEASES NEW SINGLE “LOSERS”

Today, BXB LOVE — the nom de plume of Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and artist Natasha Pheko — releases her new single, “Losers.”. Through genre-bending musical production, reflective lyricism, and multidisciplinary creative works, BXB LOVE captures the charm, discomfort, and introspection of being 20-something in the year 20-something. She steps outside the proverbial box, allowing her artistic expression to honestly reflect the world around her. By choosing a purposefully ambiguous and androgynous pseudonym, LOVE is able to explore the fluidity that is the human experience and liberate herself from the unspoken expectations placed on women of color in the music industry.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Dennis DeYoung Releases New Single, ‘There’s No Turning Back Time’

Dennis DeYoung has released his final studio album, 26 East, Vol. 2, along with a high-octane new single titled “There’s No Turning Back Time.”. The progressive mini-epic opens with clean guitar arpeggios and DeYoung’s plaintive vocals. The song builds intensity as it approaches the middle, stacking DeYoung’s vocal harmonies atop distorted power chords, sprightly keyboard riffs and a dizzying synthesizer solo.
Musicnextmosh.com

FORE release new video single, “Repeated Subtraction”

Share the post "FORE release new video single, “Repeated Subtraction”" We live in a world filled with metal bands, so enter: FORE. Formed last spring and featuring current and former members of Kreator, Venom Inc, Inhuman Condition, Old James, and The Absence, the quartet self-released their first album ‘Hombres’ in August of 2020. The band’s 12-song, 22-minute debut album brought back the sounds of 80s/early 90s hardcore, nodding to bands like Bad Religion, The Offspring, NOFX, and Pennywise in 12 songs, totaling 22 minutes.
Musicmycommunitysource.com

NEW Single from Morningside Lane “Temperamental” RELEASED

Morningside Lane have announced their new single “Temperamental” to be released on June 18th. Up-and-coming band Morningside Lane has announced their new single “Temperamental” released on June 18th to all streaming platforms. The uptempo, pop-leaning track is the New Jersey act’s first release from their upcoming second full-length project. Fans will be excited to hear the 5-piece outfit explore an 80’s-inspired modern pop sound, all while staying true to their rock roots.
Musicnextmosh.com

Resolve release new video single “Beautiful Hell”

While they experimented with their sound on the previous single “Seasick Sailor,” the band is bringing back the riffs and a healthy dose of screaming vocals on “Beautiful Hell.” It’s a tribal, percussive track that highlights all of Resolve’s strengths as a band. It boasts an aggressive start that leads into a dreamy chorus with intricate vocal harmonies, and then explodes into an anthemic chorus.
Musichawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Natalie Ai Kamauu releases new single

Extras sought for new CBS crime drama ‘NCIS: Hawaii’. Interested in being part of a major production in the islands? Casting directors are currently looking for extras to appear in the new CBS series “NCIS: Hawaii.”. Entertainment News By Billy V. Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM HST. Nalani...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Samways release new single, “The Mother”

Toronto, ON-based acoustic folk group, Samways releases their new single, “The Mother”, as well as their debut album, Untrodden Ways. With previously released singles “The Wind of Death” and the album’s title track, “Untrodden Ways,” serving as previews to the 10+2-track LP, the Toronto-based innovative quartet unveils another intriguing mashup of turn of the century poetry in “The Mother.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOURNEY To Release New Single Next Week

JOURNEY will release new single on Thursday, June 24. It will be the first track to be made available featuring the band's current lineup consisting of guitarist Neal Schon, singer Arnel Pineda and keyboardist Jonathan Cain alongside JOURNEY's latest additions, drummer/producer Narada Michael Walden, returning bassist Randy Jackson and keyboardist and singer Jason Derlatka.
Musicgratefulweb.com

THE PICTUREBOOKS RELEASE NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO FOR “HOLY GHOST”

Blues rockers THE PICTUREBOOKS release their new single "Holy Ghost" feat. Jon Harvey (Monster Truck) today. Watch the music video, which was recorded in Guetersloh (GER), Los Angeles (USA) and Hamilton (CAN), HERE. The song is also available to purchase and stream, HERE. “Hallelujah. Sounds the same in every language....
Long Beach, CAthisis50.com

Hitman50 Releases New Single “Trials & Tribulations”

“My Pain that I went through in my life, I just want to Express it because I know Plenty of people been through what I been through or is going through”. California.“Hitman 50”, relocated to Long Beach, California at the age of thirteen. Heavenly Influenced by the street lifestyle, Is where the name “Hitman 50” derived from. Hitman50, started doing music in middle school with his friends and rapping outside of a garage. Due to being incarcerated throughout his teenage years, he began to realize he needed a new circle of friends. Hitman’s new acquaintances were already involved in the music business which motivated him to take it seriously. Performing His very first show in 2016 was the start to his official journey as an Artist. Collaborations with Teeflii, Stupid Young, FT Hopout and more, Hitman has reached over 100,000 views and streams. Hitman’s main goal is to simply improve his craft and achieve all his goals he has set. He plans on continuing to build his network, collaborate on more projects and continue to release singles. “ Trials & Tribulations”, out now.
Musicearmilk.com

daste. release the dainty new single "holding on to you"

Ahead of their debut album release, Australian trio daste. share their fifth and final single "holding on to you". Featuring Brisbane artist Uhkirra, the track is a dainty single wrapped within a story of someone struggling to move on. As break up songs go, they're usually a in-your-face-i'm-better-off-without-you scenario, but...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Zac Brown Band Releases New Uplifting Single “Same Boat”

The Grammy-award winning, multi-platinum group, Zac Brown Band, released their highly anticipated new single “Same Boat” on June 11. The tune, penned by frontman Brown with assistance from Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton, was recorded at the Southern Ground studio in Nashville. With smooth vocal harmonies and the band’s familiar...