Henrico County, VA

Goldfish Swim School teaches swim safety ahead of pools reopening

By Jasmine Turner, NBC12
WHSV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As more pools will be opening during Memorial Day weekend, experts want to make sure children are safe getting in the water. “We try to get those safety skills first thing as they come in,” explained Kaileigh Robertson, manager on duty of Goldfish Swim School West End. “We are teaching fin, fin, belly, flipper, getting their [elbows] onto the pool deck, pulling their belly up and pulling themselves up and safely climb out of the pool. We are teaching jump in, turn over, we are teaching laying on their back and getting comfortable with ear pressure and the water.”

www.whsv.com
