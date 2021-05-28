Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Chihayafuru Vol. 25 Review – The End of the Master and Queen Match

By Ivanir Ignacchitti
noisypixel.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChihayafuru Vol. 25 brings the Master and Queen Match to a close. This karuta competition started on the previous volume, and it’s finally time to know who will have the title. Both challengers have shown impressive performances, so it’s possible to go either way. On one side, we have Harada-sensei...

noisypixel.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Matches#Emotion#Combat#Review#Queen Shinobu Wakamiya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
ComicsICV2

REVIEW: 'I THINK OUR SON IS GAY' VOL. 1 (MANGA)

Format: 128 pgs., Black & White, 5.75" x 8.25", Trade Paperback. This is a gentle and interesting look at the dynamics of a family, one in which the father is rarely present and the mom is constantly dealing with two boys, an older teen and a younger one. The older one is clearly thinking of himself as gay, but trying to stay in the closet. His problem is that he’s a terrible liar, and keeps saying things that have convinced his mother that he probably is gay. She’s happy for him to figure out who he really is, and very supportive, but since he won’t actually come out and say it, she’s stuck at the "trying to be happy and very supportive" stage. The dad, of course, is clueless, but the younger brother is an enigma. He may just be supportive, or there may be something else going on.
Comicsthe360mag.com

Review of Solo: The Survivors of Chaos Vol. 1-2

For an artist who’s biggest claims to fame are Tom & Jerry and Disney comic books, it’s hard to imagine that he’s also credited for something like Titan Comics‘ Solo: The Survivors of Chaos. While it has an art and writing style you’d likely see with either Tom & Jerry or Mickey Mouse, it’s not. Solo instead is essentially if Disney were to show the underlying evils that exist in their movies. It’s if at the end of Tarzan, we would see Clayton being hanged. Blood is spilt and body parts are shown.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: THE LAST SPELL Will Make You a Master Mage

Yet again, I get the awesome privilege of having to spend many hours playing a rogue-like game. The Last Spell is mostly a tactical role-playing game akin to Final Fantasy Tactics, XCOM, or the Disgaea series. But instead of going through a story and preset levels and enemies, players fight giant hordes of enemies, defend a small town, and only have one shot to do it or they have to start all over. With great visuals and intense gameplay, this game will surely put any gamer to the test in both skills, smarts, luck, and patience.
Entertainmentnoisypixel.net

Call of the Night Vol. 2 Review – Get to Love Your Vampire

As the nights continue in Call of the Night Vol. 2, we get a good sense of where these characters are after the conclusion of Vol. 1. However, the brake peddle is pressed far too quickly to slow down any possible ending to this symbiotic (almost one-way) relationship. However, we get an expanded look into this world and learn more about just freeing the night can be.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 10 Review – Gojo’s Strength

A handful of characters come to mind with someone mentions Jujutsu Kaisen, but by far, Satura Gojo is the most mysterious. He’s relied on by all in challenging situations, but in Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 10, he’s forced into a trap that tests not only his resolve but puts the other in charge of figuring out a way to help him.
TV Seriesfandompost.com

Hare+Guu Vol. #7 Anime DVD Review

We get a bit more insight into Weda as well as a good bit of Guu action as the TV show comes to a close. The bonds of love connect beyond time and distance and bring Clive and Weda back together while also connecting Hare with the grandmother he’s never known. But reconciling Weda with her mother may take a miracle. Normally that’d be impossible, but with Guu around, anything is possible!
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s bombastic bundle of games from their fan-favorite series, Ninja Gaiden. The collection comes included with three of their most marketable games and remastered versions of the originals, namely Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.
Moviesharrisondaily.com

Review: A star-studded retirement home in ‘Queen Bees’

There are two genres I tend to approach with extra caution: Slashers and retirement home comedies. Both have found me covering my eyes for not entirely unrelated reasons. Yes, the dismembering is …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
TV ShowsGeekTyrant

Review: LEGO MASTERS Season 2 Has a Solid Start

LEGO Masters is back. The first episode of the second season aired this week on Fox and can now be watched on Hulu in case you missed it. Once again, we have 12 pairs competing for $100,000 and the title of LEGO Masters. Will Arnett returns to host and executive produce with Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard returning to judge the contestants. How does it compare though? You can watch new episodes of LEGO Masters on Fox every Tuesday at 8 PM ET/PT.
Comicsfandompost.com

Rose Hip Rose Vol. #01 Manga Review

Teenage girl weapons expert with hardcore merc skills teams up with a tough-guy cop to bring down the organization that killed his sister. Translation/Adaptation: Takae Brewer, Kara Stambach. What They Say. Appearances can be deceiving. There is trouble in Tokyo as a mysterious terrorist organization called ALICE plots against the...
Comicsfandompost.com

Dragon Sister! Vol. #01 Manga Review

The classic Chinese tale of The Three Kingdoms–with all your favorite historical figures cast as cute girls! As the Han Dynasty collapses, two mighty warriors–Zhang Fei and Guan Yu–stand strong against the tide of rebellion. But because these fighters are female, their dreams of fighting in the Imperial army are nothing but dreams…until they find a patron and like-minded brother in Liu Bei, an idealistic descedent of royalty with dreams of his own. Forging a pact, the three form a volunteer army dedicated to restoring peace, which means first defeating three deceptively adorable sisters who oppose them, and who have their own, definitely cuter, plan for China’s future… One thing’s for sure–history’s about to get a makeover!
EntertainmentPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Immortal Hulk Vol. 9: The Weakest One There Is’ review

Al Ewing and Joe Bennett have taken the Hulk character to new places in more ways than one. It’s an ongoing classic that will soon reach its end with issue #50, and in the latest trade paperback, Hulk himself may be wishing for death. Appropriately titled “The Weakest One There Is”, Hulk has been reduced to a gangly and younger version of himself. He also takes multiple beatings from good guys like the Thing and even the U-Foes! This is the series’ ninth trade paperback, and it stands out as it continues to show how these creators find new ways to tell a Hulk story.
MoviesDerrick

Review: Assisted living comedy 'Queen Bees' needs a comedy assist

Maybe the old folks home isn't so bad after all. That's the message of "Queen Bees," a middling comedy that plays like it was underwritten by the Retirement Community Association of America, if there were such a thing. In it, a woman is forced into an assisted living community against her will, but after a rocky start she finds new friends, new love and several hot meals a day. All that's missing is the application form at the end.
Books & Literatureimpulsegamer.com

The Little Pirate Queen Book Review

This magical tale is written and illustrated by Sally Anne Garland that is a wonderful story about a young girl called Lucy who has big dreams. Her dreams is inspired by the ocean and a place known as Far Away Island and only her rickety rift can take her on this amazing adventure. However when mother nature becomes involved, Lucy, our Little Pirate Queen goes from pirate to rescuer, especially when the other children are already in the water. The story also focuses on teamwork among the children as they all help Lucy find her mysterious location, that of Far Away Island.
Books & Literatureachsstinger.com

Book Review: They Both Die At The End

Despite the title giving away the ending of They Both Die At The End, I could not help but get emotional reading the books’ events slowly play out in front of me. This book is definitely a favorite of mine: it is LGBTQ+ friendly, and you get super attached to the characters (at least I did). The book does contain romance, but it also has elements of science-fiction, since the characters live in a world where they receive a call the day they are going to die.
Beauty & FashionKerrang

Album review: Garbage – No Gods No Masters

When Kerrang! conducted a career-spanning interview with Shirley Manson in early 2018, Garbage​’s singer was in garrulous form as she identified the ills of a planet she’s occupied for 54 years and counting. ​“When the world gets scared, the first people they punish are the women,” she suggested, extrapolating on a wider point about the downturn in her band’s fortunes in the post‑9/11 landscape. That her band have gone on to release a new album with a spiky opening track called The Men Who Rule The World should come as a surprise to no one, then. That Garbage should sound so imperious and relevant doing it is the more startling development.
TV Seriestheartsdesk.com

Lupin, Part 2, Netflix review - master of disguise versus racists and lies

Assane Diop (Omar Sy) with his son Raoul (Etan Simon) — He’s also a gentlemanthief and master of disguise himself, as he displays in multiple disappearing acts, sleights of hand and bewildering stunts in this French-made series. This five-episode Part 2 is really a season-ette, since it’s the second half...
Comicsotakuusamagazine.com

Third My Hero Academia Movie Offers Bonus Manga to Theatergoers

Titled Vol. World Heroes, the bonus for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes Mission also includes a new full-color cover by the author, setting design materials that include Horikoshi’s original character designs and other rough costume sketches, a question and answer session with the author, and roundtable interviews with past editors of the manga.