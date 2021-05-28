Chihayafuru Vol. 25 Review – The End of the Master and Queen Match

Format: 128 pgs., Black & White, 5.75" x 8.25", Trade Paperback. This is a gentle and interesting look at the dynamics of a family, one in which the father is rarely present and the mom is constantly dealing with two boys, an older teen and a younger one. The older one is clearly thinking of himself as gay, but trying to stay in the closet. His problem is that he’s a terrible liar, and keeps saying things that have convinced his mother that he probably is gay. She’s happy for him to figure out who he really is, and very supportive, but since he won’t actually come out and say it, she’s stuck at the "trying to be happy and very supportive" stage. The dad, of course, is clueless, but the younger brother is an enigma. He may just be supportive, or there may be something else going on.