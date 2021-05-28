Cancel
Topeka, KS

Evergy files first IRP as it moves toward net-zero carbon emissions

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy filed its first Integrated Resource Plan with the Kansas Corporation Commission. Evergy says on Friday, it filed its first Integrated Resource Plan with the Kansas Corporation Commission. It sid the plan prioritizes sustainability, reliability and cost competitiveness with the retirement of 1,200 megawatts of coal-based fossil generation and the addition of 3,200 MW of renewable generation in the next decade.

