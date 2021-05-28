Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Come As You Aren’t: The Controversy Around Autism Masking

By Stephanie Vavilala
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving to hide who you really are will put a strong psychological strain on anyone in the long run. Unfortunately, for many people on the autism spectrum, this is a daily reality. Today I’d like to talk about autism masking. Autism masking is a survival strategy that involves learning neurotypical behavior and using this learned behavior in society. We have all most likely experienced some form of masking at some point, which in essence is camouflaging our behavior to fit in. We can resort to masking when we are in a new or different environment. For example, some of us may behave very differently when we are at home, compared to when we are at work. Autism masking is different from this, because it is much more constant and takes elaborate effort on a daily basis.

thriveglobal.com
#Autism Spectrum#Applied Behavior Analysis#Masking#Depression#Aba#Bcba
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
