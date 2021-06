Back in 2003, as some of you will remember, UNC-W came within a whisker of knocking off defending national champions Maryland in the first round. Only a clutch Drew Nicholas jumper kept the Terps from a humiliating upset. And it was a beautiful shot as you’ll see on the replay here. Look for the slo-mo near the end. Under heavy pressure, he hit a beautiful clutch shot. Didn’t even touch the rim.