Just Add Water: Camps That Are All About the H2O

Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Lake Sammamish, Green Lake, Commencement Bay, your local pool: Our cities and neighborhoods are literally surrounded by a multitude of sparkling bodies of water — beautiful to look at, but even more fun to play in. Luckily, there are many local summer camps that make the most of our aquatic landscape, turning the great outdoors into a setting for learning about marine life, boosting water skills and cultivating new ways to stay active in an increasingly sedentary world.