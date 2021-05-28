Cancel
Louisville, KY

Return of KFC Yum! Center events can help revitalize downtown businesses

By Dalton Godbey
wdrb.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year without shows and events at the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville's largest venue is bringing talent back to center stage. Already, the Yum! Center has announced several performers for 2021, including Michael Buble, MercyMe, Dan & Shay, comedian Jeff Dunham and several others. The venue has also scheduled big shows like the World Comedy Tour, WWE Live and the Gold Over America Tour, which features Olympic gymnasts like Simone Biles.

www.wdrb.com
