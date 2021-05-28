Be summer ready with no downtime

School is out, and that nice pile of paid time off you’ve been saving up is ready to burn. It’s time for a beach day, and we’ve got three treats to bring with you!. Of course, we’re very partial, but if you ask us, there’s no better place to be than northern Michigan in the summertime! One of the many, many perks to living here is that no matter where you live, you are never far from a beach. Many of us can access a world-class beach on foot or by bike, but even a fifteen minutes drive is often all it takes to get our toes in the sand. When you get there, you’re going to need something to snack on. We put together three of our favorite beach-ready treats!