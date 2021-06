The summit was in sight even after the Terps lost sight of it. After dominating the first quarter of the NCAA Championship game against Virginia, the Cavaliers took control of the game and sprinted out to imposing leads of three an five goals..Each time, the Terrapins braced and climbed back into the game, tying it 11 with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter and then mounting a furious fourth-quarter comeback that saw Luke Wierman (16-37, 7gb) win the final face-off with 10 seconds remaining.