Jun. 15—The largest Medicaid contractor in the U.S. settled with Ohio for $88.3 million, following accusations that it set up “an opaque and multi-layered billing process” to keep a larger cut of the state’s money than it should have when paying for pharmacy benefits. The insurance giant didn’t admit to doing anything wrong. The Ohio lawsuit was closely followed by a similar lawsuit by Mississippi, which settled also Monday for $55 million, and Centene has a set aside $1.1 billion related to talks with other plaintiffs. “I hope that a message is going out to the entire industry across the country, that the days of operating behind the curtain as the Great Oz are over, and that you’re working for the people of the states that hire you to bring value and quality, and to do it with integrity,” said Ohio Attorney General David Yost. “I’m hoping that we don’t…