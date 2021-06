DLT Solutions and Presidio Government Solutions among program’s launch partners. Telos Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced the launch of the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program, a new channel initiative created to foster relationships with companies that share an unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence while serving customers in the areas of cyber, cloud and enterprise security. DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company, and Presidio Government Solutions LLC, branded publically as Presidio Federal, are among the first partners to join the program.