100 Years Later, A Survivor's Story Of The Tulsa Race Massacre

I was so shocked at the recent TV and newspaper media stories about the 1921 Tulsa, Okla., race massacre. In my 79 years I had never heard the story before. And I am sure I am not the only one. How could such an event not have been in our history books in high school or college? I don’t know if it has anything to do with the “critical race theory” stuff that has been blowing around that no one seems able to define or explain simply.