Do you want the sweet taste of a muffin but one that has a little less guilt and a serving of veggies? These chocolate zucchini muffins have a unique, chocolatey taste, and you wouldn't even be able to guess that there's over a cup of grated zucchini in the mix. While they are undoubtedly a hit for adults, kids will also go wild over these muffins. There are plenty of pluses to the chocolate zucchini muffins, and one of them is the easy prep time. Sometimes, when you think of muffins, you think of a daunting process, but this recipe only takes 20 minutes of prep and another 20 minutes of baking time.