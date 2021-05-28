Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamstown, MA

Art in Public Places

By Julia Dixon
theberkshireedge.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Berkshire hills offer an incredible legacy of art in public spaces. Artists have been drawn to the landscape for centuries in search of tranquility and inspiration, but they have also exposed the community to their talents while here. Private space was made public decades ago at Jacob’s Pillow in...

theberkshireedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenox, MA
Government
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Stockbridge, MA
Lenox, MA
Entertainment
State
Vermont State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Stockbridge, MA
Government
City
Becket, MA
Williamstown, MA
Entertainment
Williamstown, MA
Government
City
West Stockbridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Art Installations#Street Art#The Old Trinity Church#Ground#The Clark Art Institute#Norman Rockwell Museum#Chesterwood#Sculpturenow#Transitions#The Pittsfield Boys#Girls Club#Powers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Adams, MAiBerkshires.com

Letter: BART Pleased With Community Support of Virtual Fundraising Event

On Saturday, April 10, Berkshire Arts & Technology (BART) Charter Public School hosted our first-ever virtual Get BART Smart fundraiser – and raised $20,000 to support student programming! A huge "thank you" to all who played and made it a great evening!. The night couldn’t have happened without the support...
Clarksburg, MAiBerkshires.com

UPDATE: Fight Against Williamstown Forest Fire Continues Monday

09:01AM / Monday, May 17, 2021Print Story | Email Story. UPDATE: Firefighters made their way back up the mountain Monday morning to continue battling the brush fire. Firefighters spent the morning organizing and North Adams Fire Chief Brent LeFevbre said once they get on scene, he will have a better sense of the current state of the blaze.
Great Barrington, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Fourth cannabis store opens in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — At the beginning of March, Great Barrington welcomed its fourth cannabis dispensary to town. Farnsworth Fine Cannabis, located at 126 Main Street, sells a unique variety of cannabis products in a museum-quality showroom. The company was created by partners Alexander Farnsworth and Adam Lippes. Farnsworth first visited...
Berkshire County, MAtheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Roll out the red carpet

Editor’s Note: The author wrote this article in collaboration with 1Berkshire’s Economic Development and Marketing teams. The Berkshires is no stranger to welcoming people to our region. For generations, we have been the year-round home for thousands of residents, the seasonal home to thousands more, and the weekend getaway for yet more visitors looking to experience all we have to offer. Even with our depth of regional assets, for decades we have faced the persistent challenge of a declining regional population. After the initial decline beginning in the 1980s, the region has continued to experience a trickle of out-migration over the years, resulting in challenges around workforce capacity, local tax bases, and more. Then, COVID-19 happened.
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Williamstown, MAtheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: The value of creativity – Amrita Lash

Is a new series that explores how goods and services in the creative economy are valued by consumers and makers alike. See the previous installment here. The plates, platters, bowls, and mugs that Amrita Lash throws embrace an elemental quality—imperfect edges and runny colors reflect an earnest and intimate purposefulness—yet, at the same time, transcend it.
Stockbridge, MAtheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Two historic downtown Stockbridge buildings sold; Greylock, Credit Union of the Berkshires merge; Ventfort Hall director retires

STOCKBRIDGE — William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced that it has sold two landmark Main Street buildings in Stockbridge, both of which appeared in Norman Rockwell’s iconic depiction of the holidays in small-town America, “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas.”. The buildings sold to different buyers. 44 Main Street, the...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
North Adams, MAiBerkshires.com

East Mountain Wildland Fire 60 Percent Contained

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The East Mountain wildland fire, which is the largest in the state so far this year, is at 60 percent containment. The fire started Friday night off Henderson Road in Williamstown and moved into Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 different communities have been on scene through the weekend working to control the fire that has burned about 800 acres.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Forest fire in Berkshires is ’60 percent’ contained

A fire, which has burned through 800 acres of the Clarksburg State Forest since it broke out in Williamstown on Friday night, is now 60 percent contained, fire officials said Monday. The East Mountain fire broke out in a remote, wooded area of Williamstown that is difficult to reach, said...