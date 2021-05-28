Art in Public Places

Editor’s Note: The author wrote this article in collaboration with 1Berkshire’s Economic Development and Marketing teams. The Berkshires is no stranger to welcoming people to our region. For generations, we have been the year-round home for thousands of residents, the seasonal home to thousands more, and the weekend getaway for yet more visitors looking to experience all we have to offer. Even with our depth of regional assets, for decades we have faced the persistent challenge of a declining regional population. After the initial decline beginning in the 1980s, the region has continued to experience a trickle of out-migration over the years, resulting in challenges around workforce capacity, local tax bases, and more. Then, COVID-19 happened.