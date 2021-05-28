Women With Gestational Diabetes Underestimating Type 2 Risk

People who have type 1 diabetes (T1D) are at greater risk of having bone fractures. But why?. Until now, the working hypothesis was that the nerve damage, or neuropathy, that is a common side effect of diabetes (and even more frequent in T1D), was the major contributor to the bone fracture risk. But a just-published study from investigators at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom indicates that there might be more to it than that. The research was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.