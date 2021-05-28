Women With Gestational Diabetes Underestimating Type 2 Risk
Gestational diabetes is a real and growing problem. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), it affects one in six pregnancies. It's a form of diabetes that affects a pregnant woman who did not have diabetes before being pregnant (some women can have it during two or more pregnancies). A test for gestational diabetes is normally given in the middle of pregnancy (24 and 28 weeks), when it normally arises.