An easy way for you to support military families this Memorial Day

Jacksonville, Fla — Winn-Dixie grocery stores and it’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers has launched it’s annual “round up” community donation program with Folds of Honor at all of it’s stores throughout the Southeast.

From Friday, May 28, through Fourth of July, customers can show their appreciation for our fallen and disabled service members and their families by rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar or by simply making a donation at checkout. Every cent raised will benefit ‘Folds of Honor’ and further their mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Winn-Dixe and other Southeastern Grocer stores are continuing to partner with Country Music Superstar John Rich to further support Folds of Honor. Customers can purchase a bottle of John’s Redneck Riviera Whiskey or 1776 Barbeque Sauce and 10% of proceeds will go back to the cause.

Over the past three years, your contributions have helped Southeastern Grocers, Inc. fund more than 815 academic scholarships for Folds of Honor, and we continue to support their mission to make a lasting impact in our local communities through the education of our military service families.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor, said, “We are so grateful for our partnership with Southeastern Grocers as they continue to fly in formation with us to uplift the children and spouses of America’s heroes. This community donation program gives their generous customers and associates an easy way to honor our veterans and pay it forward by rounding up their spare change for our shared mission to narrow the education gap for our country’s future leaders. They truly are America’s most patriotic grocery store.”

