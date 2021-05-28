Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

An easy way for you to support military families this Memorial Day

By Tony Marino
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 17 days ago

Jacksonville, Fla — Winn-Dixie grocery stores and it’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers has launched it’s annual “round up” community donation program with Folds of Honor at all of it’s stores throughout the Southeast.

From Friday, May 28, through Fourth of July, customers can show their appreciation for our fallen and disabled service members and their families by rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar or by simply making a donation at checkout. Every cent raised will benefit ‘Folds of Honor’ and further their mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Winn-Dixe and other Southeastern Grocer stores are continuing to partner with Country Music Superstar John Rich to further support Folds of Honor. Customers can purchase a bottle of John’s Redneck Riviera Whiskey or 1776 Barbeque Sauce and 10% of proceeds will go back to the cause.

Over the past three years, your contributions have helped Southeastern Grocers, Inc. fund more than 815 academic scholarships for Folds of Honor, and we continue to support their mission to make a lasting impact in our local communities through the education of our military service families.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor, said, “We are so grateful for our partnership with Southeastern Grocers as they continue to fly in formation with us to uplift the children and spouses of America’s heroes. This community donation program gives their generous customers and associates an easy way to honor our veterans and pay it forward by rounding up their spare change for our shared mission to narrow the education gap for our country’s future leaders. They truly are America’s most patriotic grocery store.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Winn Dixie#Country Music#Redneck#Riviera Whiskey#Barbeque Sauce#Founder Of Folds Of Honor#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Jacksonville, FLSt. Augustine Record

Family, community will gather to celebrate the life of Tristyn Bailey

A "Celebration of Life" memorial service to honor Tristyn Bailey will take place Tuesday evening at the Celebration Church Arena in Jacksonville. Originally reported missing, Bailey, 13, was found fatally stabbed May 9 near her home in Durbin Crossing in northwest St. Johns County. A 14-year-old male suspect, a classmate of Bailey's at Patriot Oaks Academy, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Farm Share holding 4 food distribution events in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be giving out food to Floridians in need at four drive-thru events across the Jacksonville area this week, the food bank announced Monday. Through these Farm Share food distribution events, individuals and families struggling to make ends meet will get fresh produce and non-perishable...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

051721-Let's fight to keep our beaches clean

Time to break out your trash bags; summer is almost here. Soon beaches will be packed with sun-bathing tourists, fishermen fishing along the shore, and kids splashing in the ocean. Many people will bring huge coolers stuffed with water bottles and snacks. Jacksonville has some of the most popular beaches...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

45% of Floridians have received at least 1 COVID-19 shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Target and CVS are no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers to wear face masks in stores, joining several other U.S. retailers changing their rules after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidance. Under the new guidelines released last week, fully vaccinated people -- those...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WJCT News

St. Nicholas Mural By Jacksonville Artist Takes Shape

Drivers on Atlantic Boulevard heading east from San Marco are in for a colorful new visual treat. A new mural taking shape in Jacksonville’s St. Nicholas neighborhood celebrates the community’s history. Local artist Mary Joan Hinson was commissioned to create the mural by Dr. Rene Pulido on the side of...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville, Florida

Career Kickoff and Drive-thru Grocery Giveaway, May 22

The Mayor’s Community Based Crime Reduction Program present a hiring event and grocery giveaway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edward Waters College (1658 Kings Rd. – 32209). Representatives from CareerSource Northeast Florida will review resumes, help job seekers complete applications and conduct mock interviews. Amazon will discuss career opportunities and conduct interviews. Lunch will be provided for the first 15 job seekers who complete applications on-site.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Cap’s on the Water

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Fresh seafood and sunset views -- that’s what Cap’s on the Water, the JaxBest choice for waterfront dining, is all about. The outdoor oyster bar, or sunset bar as some call it, is a highlight of the Cap’s experience. In total, you’ll fine three bars serving award-winning wines, as well as beers and cocktails featuring local spirits.