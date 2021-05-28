Cancel
U.S.’s $795 Billion Rescue Saved Jobs. No One’s Sure How Many

By Michael Sasso
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. It’s been a lifeline for millions of U.S. small businesses during the pandemic, or a bloated bureaucratic nightmare, depending who you ask -- and maybe a bit of both. The U.S. government’s sprawling Paycheck...

IndustryPosted by
NRDC

How to Save Four Billion without Really Trying

Plan ahead, they always say. Turns out that might not always be the best advice: thanks in part to a two-year delay, grid operator PJM just saved consumers in the mid-Atlantic $4.2 billion. That works out to around $100 per household in the 65-million-person region. The reason is simple: PJM usually arranges its power supply three years in advance, and always overestimates how much power the grid will need. But, because of some legal squabbles, the auction for 2022 took place just last week, two years later than planned. Waiting two years gave PJM a much more accurate view of what the grid needed, and so it purchased about 2,500 MW less. That 1.5% drop in demand led directly to the $4.2 billion drop in what it paid for guaranteed capacity.
JobsFlorida Star

Billion Dollar Jobs Push In Budget Of Australia’s Queensland

BRISBANE, Australia — Keeping manufacturing within Queensland’s borders will be a key part of post-pandemic recovery as the state announces a billion-dollar jobs fund ahead of the June 15 budget. The first beneficiary is Brisbane’s Translational Research Institute, which will receive AU$20 million ($15.50 million) to improve manufacturing capability. The Translational Research Institute (TRI) is a unique, Australian-first initiative of ‘bench […]
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

U.S. Dairy Industry’s Economic Impact Totals $753 Billion

The U.S. dairy industry continues to play a strong role in the U.S., supporting 3.3 million total jobs and $41.6 billion in direct wages, according to the latest economic impact report from the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA). IDFA’s 2021 Economic Impact Study, which measures the combined impact of the...
Businessleadertimes.com

Delicate task for Fed: When to pull back on low-rate support

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation rising in a fast-rebounding economy, the Federal Reserve is poised this week to discuss when it will take its first steps toward dialing back its ultra-low interest rate policies. It will be a fraught discussion, one likely to occur over several months. Yet the escalating inflation that has forced consumers and businesses to pay more […]
MarketsCNBC

Fed uncertainty fuels cautious dollar trades

The dollar index edged lower in the Asian session and at 1048 GMT was up 0.06% at 90.54, hovering near multi-week highs. The dollar stabilized near multi-week highs on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which could potentially provide hints of plans to start tapering its bond purchases.
Personal FinanceQuad Cities Onlines

Over 50 and Low on Savings? Here's How to Retire on Time.

By the time you reach your 50s, you can legitimately start to count down to retirement and begin making plans for your senior years. But what if your retirement savings balance isn't as healthy as you'd like it to be?. You might assume that pushing back your retirement date is...
EconomyQuad Cities Onlines

MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market struggles to meet expectations

Released by the Department of Labor, the monthly Employment Report provides the financial markets with the latest insight on the U.S. labor market. Wall Street was hoping the recently released May report would alleviate concerns raised in April, which was considered a major disappointment. In April, the national unemployment rate unexpectedly rose from 6% to 6.1%, its first increase since April 2020, while just 278,000 new jobs were added. Wall Street had forecast a gain of 998,000 jobs. Unfortunately, May’s report — though better than April — still failed to impress a growing number of critics.
StocksBloomberg

A $43 Billion Jump in Adani’s Fortune Is Fraught With Many Risks

A rally in the stocks of companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has added almost $43 billion to his wealth this year, catapulting him to the spot of the second-richest person in Asia. Some analysts say the gains are fraught with risk. Adani’s net worth of $76.7 billion got...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Pound erases week's losses as U.S. jobs data knocks dollar

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s pound gained against the dollar on Friday and erased its losses against the greenback on the week as weaker than expected U.S. jobs data knocked the dollar off its recent highs. A recent string of strong economic data releases from the United States boosted the dollar...
Economyfa-mag.com

Drowning In Cash, Money Markets Seek Another Life Raft From Fed

More and more, investors are wondering whether the Federal Reserve will tweak its monetary policy toolkit to help out money markets that are starting to drown in a sea of cash. The Fed’s existing facilities have helped alleviate the impact of the growing dollar glut in short-term funding markets that’s...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan weakens as dollar pauses before Fed meeting

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased to its weakest against the dollar in more than a week on Tuesday, as the greenback sat below a one-month high against major peers ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting. The yuan's moves were limited following a long holiday weekend as traders adopted a wait-and-see approach, though market players expect the Fed's discussion on how to taper its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases to begin cautiously. "The expectation is that the U.S. is still going to begin discussion of tapering slowly. In this sort of situation the dollar won't be too weak," said a trader at a foreign bank. "Of course, the pace of U.S. and European policy exits is a risk for dollar changes." In China, policymakers are plotting a steady course, with the People's Bank of China rolling over 200 billion yuan in maturing one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday. The bank kept the one-year rate unchanged for a 14th straight month. "With benign inflationary pressure and RMB appreciation bias, the PBOC lacks motivation to kick off its rate hike cycle for now," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. Before the market open on Tuesday, the PBOC set the yuan's midpoint rate at 6.407 per dollar, its weakest since June 4. Spot yuan opened weaker 6.4050 per dollar and trimmed losses to 6.4045 at midday, 65 pips softer than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan was slightly stronger at 6.4038 per dollar. The yuan's weakening this month has been in stark contrast to steady strengthening in May, which prompted a chorus of official warnings against one-sided expectations of yuan appreciation. An article in the PBOC-backed Financial News on Tuesday quoted analysts as saying that the yuan is approaching a depreciation inflection point, and that it is likely to come under more pressure in the second half. Traders said tensions between China, the U.S. and Europe could also impact yuan strength. At the first NATO meeting attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, leaders warned that China presents "systemic challenges" and Biden urged standing up to China's authoritarianism and growing military might. On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy said an aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission. The yuan market at 4:10AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.407 6.3856 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4045 6.398 -0.10% Divergence from -0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.93% Spot change since 2005 29.23% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.81 97.63 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.478 90.489 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4038 0.01% * Offshore 6.5566 -2.28% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocksomahanews.net

U.S. stocks struggle following economic data

NEW YORK, June 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks moved lower on Tuesday morning, as investors sifted through the latest economic data. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 101.315 points, or 0.29 percent, to 34,292.44. The S&P 500 slipped 3.47 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,251.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 8.85 points, or 0.06 percent, to 14,165.30.
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar slips ahead of Fed meeting

The US dollar slipped against most majors on Monday, as markets anticipate the Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed will start its meeting on Tuesday, and will continue until Wednesday, followed by the interest rate decision, which is expected to be held unchanged near zero. The Federal Open Market Committee is...
Beaver Dam, WIStreetInsider.com

N.Y. Fed's Empire State manufacturing business index declines in June

(Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday its barometer on manufacturing business activity in New York state declined for a second consecutive month in June. The regional Fed's "Empire State" index on current business conditions fell seven points to 17.4, lower than a reading of 23.0 forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Futures Settle At 1-month Low As Traders Await Fed Policy

Gold futures settled lower on Monday as traders weighed the possibility of any change in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. Amid rising inflation, some analysts appear to be hoping the Fed will start discussing tapering its asset purchases. The dollar's weakness helped limit gold's downside. The dollar index, which...
Marketstalkmarkets.com

Bond Yields Soar But The Dollar Struggles To Follow

Treasury yields traded sharply higher on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. The 2.7 percent rally in ten-year yields and decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average reflects the market’s belief that the central bank will begin discussions about reducing purchases this week. Typically, taper talk coincides with broad-based dollar gains but the greenback was unchanged against sterling and lost value against euro, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand dollars. USD/JPY broke through 110 and USD/CHF knocked against 90 cents but the lack of consistency in the dollar’s overall performance suggests that not everyone is convinced that the Fed is ready to send yields higher with less dovishness. They have plenty of other opportunities to signal the change to the market including their August Jackson Hole conference or the September FOMC meeting. Still, if U.S. yields maintain their strength into Wednesday’s rate decision, euro, sterling, aussie and other currencies should trickle lower.