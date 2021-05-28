Makur Maker declares for NBA draft without agent
Makur Maker played in just two games in his freshman season at Howard University last year, but the big man is already exploring the possibility of heading to the NBA. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Makur, a five-star recruit who shocked the basketball world when he chose Howard last year, has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old did not sign with an agent, however, which allows him to keep the option open of returning to Howard for his sophomore season.larrybrownsports.com