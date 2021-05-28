Cancel
Makur Maker declares for NBA draft without agent

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
 18 days ago

Makur Maker played in just two games in his freshman season at Howard University last year, but the big man is already exploring the possibility of heading to the NBA. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Makur, a five-star recruit who shocked the basketball world when he chose Howard last year, has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old did not sign with an agent, however, which allows him to keep the option open of returning to Howard for his sophomore season.

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

