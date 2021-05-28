WATCH: Doorbell camera captures driver speeding through Boone County yard during police pursuit
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A police pursuit that began in Indiana crossed over into Boone County, Kentucky, Friday afternoon. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a man initially fled out of Dearborn County, Indiana, via Interstate 275 after authorities said he allegedly hit a deputy and a police cruiser during a traffic stop. The man, later identified as Johnathan Bingham, 35, of Plainfield, Indiana, then led police on a pursuit into Florence, Kentucky.www.wlwt.com