Boone County, KY

WATCH: Doorbell camera captures driver speeding through Boone County yard during police pursuit

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A police pursuit that began in Indiana crossed over into Boone County, Kentucky, Friday afternoon. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a man initially fled out of Dearborn County, Indiana, via Interstate 275 after authorities said he allegedly hit a deputy and a police cruiser during a traffic stop. The man, later identified as Johnathan Bingham, 35, of Plainfield, Indiana, then led police on a pursuit into Florence, Kentucky.

