Every Angsty As Hell Song From The Panic Season 1 Soundtrack

Poolside‘s Jeffrey Paradise has brought together an essential mix of summer-ready jams aboard his High Season LP, a companion album of sorts to last year’s Low Season. The nine-song collection brings together all the euphoric and mesmerizing electronica Poolside is known for with an eclectic cast of collaborators, resulting in a variety of new songs and remixes that will undoubtedly soundtrack the return of summer hangs and beach soirées. Like the rest of us, Paradise and the artists on High Season have experienced a relative depression in regards to being cooed up at home for over a year. High Season remedies those feelings with a soothing reminder that an end is within sight — all to the tune of some seriously groovy mixes. The opening track “Kinda Lovely” (feat. Panama) sets the tone for the rest of the album, remixed as it is by Bleu Toucan into a warmly caressing daytime disco track.