Every Angsty As Hell Song From The Panic Season 1 Soundtrack
Possible are spoilers ahead. Amazon Prime Video's new teen series Panic is Hunger Games meets Outer Banks. The YA thriller based on Lauren Oliver's book of the same name, who also wrote the series, is about a sleepy Texas town where newly graduated seniors play a game that they hope will help them escape forever. As we soon learn, the game isn't meant to kill anyone, and it won't, if you follow one important rule: "Don't panic." Easier said than done. The 10-episode series is stress-inducing, which might be why the Panic soundtrack is as angsty as they come. Alexa, play some Billie Eilish.www.refinery29.com