Nothing makes a celebration sweeter than Nothing Bundt Cakes in South Euclid – Ohio’s ONLY kosher dairy, non-cholov yisroel Nothing Bundt Cakes location!. Choose from 10 delicious flavors and four different sizes, each crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. We have a great selection of cake decorations and retail gift items to help you bring joy to all your celebrations. And unlike many bakeries who ask for lots of lead time, we can handle most orders in 20 minutes or less!