City Buildings Re-open to the Public June 1

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The city of Clearwater remains committed to serving its residents and customers. As part of a transition to resume normal operations, all city buildings will open to the public Tuesday, June 1, after the Memorial Day holiday.

Clearwater’s Engineering and Planning & Development departments will offer in-person support to the public in a safe, responsible manner.

Planning & Development Department

Due to space constraints and the need for safe distancing, staff from the Planning & Development Department are seeing customers by appointment for building permit applications, planning/zoning questions, new business tax receipts, and building plans review. Access their online scheduler at myclearwater.com/planning, and scroll to the orange bar marked "Scheduling Appointments." Customers also can call the front desk at (727) 562-4567 to make an appointment.

Planning & Development will still provide drop boxes in the Municipal Services Building lobby, located at 100 N. Myrtle Ave., no appointments needed. In addition, the department will continue to offer virtual meetings via Zoom with customers. Many permit applications had transitioned to online only through myclearwater.com/epermits, and residents are encouraged to continue using the online permit platform.

Engineering Department

If you have a need with the city’s Engineering Department, appointments are encouraged to help minimize wait times. Customers who wish to use the Engineering drop box in the front lobby at the Municipal Services Building may continue to do so. Please call the front desk at (727) 562-4750 to schedule an appointment or if you have questions.

The city’s Engineering and Planning & Development offices are located at the Municipal Services Building, 100 S. Myrtle Ave., second floor.

# # #