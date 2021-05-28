Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, FL

City Buildings Re-open to the Public June 1

Posted by 
Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater, Florida
 17 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The city of Clearwater remains committed to serving its residents and customers. As part of a transition to resume normal operations, all city buildings will open to the public Tuesday, June 1, after the Memorial Day holiday.

Clearwater’s Engineering and Planning & Development departments will offer in-person support to the public in a safe, responsible manner.

Planning & Development Department

Due to space constraints and the need for safe distancing, staff from the Planning & Development Department are seeing customers by appointment for building permit applications, planning/zoning questions, new business tax receipts, and building plans review. Access their online scheduler at myclearwater.com/planning, and scroll to the orange bar marked "Scheduling Appointments." Customers also can call the front desk at (727) 562-4567 to make an appointment.

Planning & Development will still provide drop boxes in the Municipal Services Building lobby, located at 100 N. Myrtle Ave., no appointments needed. In addition, the department will continue to offer virtual meetings via Zoom with customers. Many permit applications had transitioned to online only through myclearwater.com/epermits, and residents are encouraged to continue using the online permit platform.

Engineering Department

If you have a need with the city’s Engineering Department, appointments are encouraged to help minimize wait times. Customers who wish to use the Engineering drop box in the front lobby at the Municipal Services Building may continue to do so. Please call the front desk at (727) 562-4750 to schedule an appointment or if you have questions.

The city’s Engineering and Planning & Development offices are located at the Municipal Services Building, 100 S. Myrtle Ave., second floor.

# # #

Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida

16
Followers
283
Post
178
Views
ABOUT

Clearwater is a city located in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, northwest of Tampa and St. Petersburg. To the west of Clearwater lies the Gulf of Mexico and to the southeast lies Tampa Bay. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 107,685. and is the smallest of the three principal cities in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metropolitan area, most commonly referred to as the Tampa Bay Area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permit#Memorial Day#N Myrtle Ave#Engineering Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Clearwater, Florida

News Feed

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The latest “wearable art” exhibits showcasing the work of local artists will debut this week in Downtown Clearwater. In January 2021, the city of Clearwater’s Community Redevelopment Agency commissioned artists to help bring vacant storefronts to Downtown Clearwater throughout 2021. The first phase of the program was...
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Clearwater, Florida

City Offices to Close for Memorial Day Holiday

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- City of Clearwater offices, libraries and recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Employees of the city's Solid Waste/Recycling Department will be working, and there will be no changes to the collection schedule. City offices, which were once closed to...
Clearwater, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Work to begin on $64 million waterfront project

CLEARWATER —The City of Clearwater will break ground next week on a redevelopment of its downtown and waterfront. The groundbreaking Monday, May 24, which is mostly ceremonial, kicks off work on Imagine Clearwater, a $64 million project that includes a new 4,000-seat covered amphitheater at Coachman Park and walkway on the Intercoastal Waterway.