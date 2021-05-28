Affordable housing community coming to La Frontera
Auro Commons is coming to La Frontera in 2021. The four-story apartment community is under construction off of Louis Henna Boulevard. The community is slated to bring 256 housing units reserved for residents at 60% or below area median income, which is $97,600 for the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Area. The one, two and three-bedroom units will average at 1,028 square feet, and amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and dog park.communityimpact.com