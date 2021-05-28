Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Affordable housing community coming to La Frontera

By Brooke Sjoberg
Posted by 
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Auro Commons is coming to La Frontera in 2021. The four-story apartment community is under construction off of Louis Henna Boulevard. The community is slated to bring 256 housing units reserved for residents at 60% or below area median income, which is $97,600 for the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Area. The one, two and three-bedroom units will average at 1,028 square feet, and amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and dog park.

communityimpact.com
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Round Rock, TX
Business
Round Rock, TX
Real Estate
Round Rock, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Fitness#Metropolitan Area#Dog Park#Auro Commons#La Frontera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Cedar Park, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

First Citizens Bank opens Cedar Park branch

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. First Citizens Bank, a North Carolina-based bank, opened a Cedar Park branch...
Williamson County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center to get nearly $2M in federal aid for construction budget gap

Williamson County will allocate up to $1.8 million of federal relief funds to the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center to help the nonprofit organization cover unexpected construction costs on its new headquarters. Williamson County Treasurer Scott Heselmeyer on June 15 spoke with Williamson County commissioners to review early but urgent...
Bee Cave, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Aerospace company CesiumAstro expands Bee Cave HQ, announces mission to space

CesiumAstro, an Austin-based aerospace communications company, will expand its headquarters with a new facility at 13215 Bee Cave Parkway, Bee Cave, according to a June 15 news release from the Austin Chamber of Commerce. CesiumAstro builds hardware and software for satellite communications described as “high-throughput, software-defined phased array communication payloads...
Leander, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Brewpub, restaurant among restoration options for Leander’s Davis House

Potential uses of one of Leander’s oldest standing homes, the Davis House, include a brewpub and restaurant, according to city plans. The city is aiming to create a public-private partnership to redevelop the Old Town Leander house. This allows a private business to occupy the city-owned building to preserve the history and honor the character of the area with private funds, said Cameron Goodman, a city economic development managing partner, a the June 3 council meeting.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council approves rezoning for Round Rock Lofts, first reading for The District

Zoning changes for two possible planned unit developments, or PUDs, were discussed and voted on by the Round Rock City Council on June 10. The first, which was approved unanimously by the council, is a 6.84-acre tract located east of Chisholm Trail Road and south of West Old Settlers Boulevard, which had its second reading that evening. The Round Rock Lofts PUD is a multilevel urban residential building that will have 10,000 square feet of commercial space on its first floor, no less than 45 residential units and a height limit of eight stories, according to planning and zoning director Brad Wiseman.
Georgetown, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

75 new residential units coming to Sun City

Georgetown City Council approved an amendment that would allow for 75 additional residential units to be built within the community of Sun City on June 8. The homes would be in the community's Softball Neighborhood located at 135 Sun City Blvd., officials said. The move will increase the number of...
Pflugerville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville officials approve $1.13M for improvements to Gilleland Creek Pool and Park

Editor's Note: This story has been amended to reflect Council Member Omar Pena's absence from the June 8 meeting, stating the motion passed 4-2, not 5-2. After discussing at length four options for what to do with money remaining after voting in April against a project to replace structures at the Gilleland Creek Pool and Park, Pflugerville officials voted to go ahead with those improvements.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Two PUDs to be considered by Round Rock City Council June 10

Zoning changes for two possible planned unit developments, or PUDs, will come before Round Rock City Council on June 10. The first being considered is a 6.84-acre tract located east of Chisholm Trail Road and south of West Old Settlers Boulevard, which will have its second reading that evening. The Round Rock Lofts PUD would occupy the property if it is successfully rezoned from C-1 general commercial use to a PUD. The multilevel urban residential building would have 10,000 square feet of commercial space on its first floor, no less than 45 residential units and a height limit of eight stories, according to Planning and Zoning director Brad Wiseman.
Georgetown, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

New active adult community Amberlin Georgetown to bring 188 residential units

Amberlin Georgetown, an active adult community, is expected to open by summer 2022. The active living community will have 188 residential units for residents 55 and older. Amberlin Georgetown will also feature resort-style amenities such as happy hours, group outings, wine tastings, cooking classes and game nights. Other amenities include bocce, pickleball courts, a dog park, a game lounge, a library and more. It is expected that each unit will rent between $1,500 to $2,500 per month.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

RRISD parents ask for public forum with superintendent finalist, postponing hiring

A total of 16 Round Rock ISD parents spoke out against the possible hiring of superintendent finalist Dr. Hafedh Azaiez without offering a town hall or meeting on June 10. The RRISD board of trustees announced Azaiez as the finalist for their superintendent selection process May 21, but have not scheduled a town hall for parents to speak with him and learn about his plans for the district.