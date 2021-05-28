How to Build a Pallet Herb Garden

What to do this week The rainy weather has almost made up for our spring water deficit. Continue plant shopping, but wait for the garden to dry before planting so you don’t compress the soil. Damp soil helps you pull out long roots like dandelions in one piece, however, so weed invasives now before they go to seed. Cut roses in the morning or evening just above an outward-growing leaflet to encourage an open direction for new stem growth. Re-cut the ends of flower stems under running water just before arranging them. Sprinkle fertilizer around spent spring bulb foliage and wait until it turns completely yellow before removing it. Transplant tomatoes, squash, peppers, melons, cucumber, and eggplant into the garden. Sow cilantro, beans, carrots, and corn. Pick lettuce, spinach, strawberries, and peas.